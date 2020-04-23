All of this time at home might be increasing your urge to snack, and that doesn’t have to be a negative thing. In fact, snacking can be a great opportunity to sneak in an extra serving of veggies; the average adult should eat (at minimum) between 2.5 to 3 cups per day.

If you’re not getting enough veggies with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, adding an organic greens powder to your snack time is an easy way to meet your recommended daily intake (especially since trips to the grocery store for produce are likely few and far between these days). Greens powders can offer a blend of antioxidant-rich veggies, like spinach, kale, broccoli, and carrots. Plus, some powders like mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ feature hard-to-find but very nutrient-rich sea veggies, including kelp and chlorella.

While you can always stir a greens powder into water or alt milks to transform it into a green juice, here are a few ways to get even more creative with your veggie-packed snacks.