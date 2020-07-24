The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

There are a multitude of reasons why Nielsen is such a strong proponent of hemp hearts (also known as hemp seeds), and the first is versatility. Blend in a smoothie for added creaminess or on top of a bowl of savory oatmeal, hemp hearts are "so easy to add to almost any meal."

From a nutrition perspective, three tablespoons of these nutrient-dense guys "will give you ten grams of plant-based protein, which is remarkable in such a small amount.” This is especially important if you've just started eating a plant-based diet and are needing to bolster your protein intake.

Not only is this protein accompanied by vitamins, minerals, and fiber (as is true of many plant proteins), but hemp hearts contain many minerals that people often lack: “Our immune system needs those minerals: the magnesium that helps us chill out and keep that gut-brain connection in balance. There’s tons of magnesium in them and tons of manganese, which is important for cellular energy.”