mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo
mbg Intern By Olivia Giacomo
mbg Intern
Olivia Giacomo is a mindbodygreen intern and a student at Georgetown University studying French and Spanish. She has previously written for LLM Law Review.
Breakfast Bowl with Yogurt, Berries, and Hemp Hearts

Image by Darina Kopcok / Stocksy

July 24, 2020 — 20:25 PM

When it comes to food philosophies, Desiree Nielsen, R.D.’s is one of our favorites: “Eat as many single-ingredient, whole-plant foods as humanly possible, and don’t sweat the rest (unless you have some sort of therapeutic need to do so).”

Without demonizing any particular food, she encourages a plant-based diet, which she shared with co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob on episode #151 of the mindbodygreen podcast. And while this philosophy opens the door to many nutritious options, the one food she's particularly a fan of is hemp hearts: "One of the foods I eat probably every day without fail is hemp hearts."

Why hemp hearts?

There are a multitude of reasons why Nielsen is such a strong proponent of hemp hearts (also known as hemp seeds), and the first is versatility. Blend in a smoothie for added creaminess or on top of a bowl of savory oatmeal, hemp hearts are "so easy to add to almost any meal."

From a nutrition perspective, three tablespoons of these nutrient-dense guys "will give you ten grams of plant-based protein, which is remarkable in such a small amount.” This is especially important if you've just started eating a plant-based diet and are needing to bolster your protein intake.

Not only is this protein accompanied by vitamins, minerals, and fiber (as is true of many plant proteins), but hemp hearts contain many minerals that people often lack: “Our immune system needs those minerals: the magnesium that helps us chill out and keep that gut-brain connection in balance. There’s tons of magnesium in them and tons of manganese, which is important for cellular energy.”

Advertisement

The takeaway

While it’s important to maintain a varied diet, there are certain superfoods that merit daily consumption. Consider incorporating hemp hearts into your diet to support your immunity from the cellular level, and remember that a sense of playfulness and creativity can go a long way when it comes to nutrition.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Olivia Giacomo
Olivia Giacomo mbg Intern
Olivia Giacomo is a mindbodygreen intern and a student at Georgetown University studying French and Spanish. She has previously written for LLM Law Review.

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore
Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Why This Type Of Honey May Be Better For Blood Sugar Balance

Eliza Sullivan
Why This Type Of Honey May Be Better For Blood Sugar Balance
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Home

The Telltale Signs Your Houseplant Needs A Bigger Pot ASAP

Sarah Regan
The Telltale Signs Your Houseplant Needs A Bigger Pot ASAP
Integrative Health

What Is A Lymphatic Massage & Can It Actually Aid My Immune System?

Andrea Jordan
What Is A Lymphatic Massage & Can It Actually Aid My Immune System?
Love

The Best Ways To Support Your Partner, Based On Their Enneagram

Julie Nguyen
The Best Ways To Support Your Partner, Based On Their Enneagram
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Abby Moore
How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19
Beauty

Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss

Alexandra Engler
Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss
Sex

All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors

Alex Shea
All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors
Beauty

This Semipermanent Eyebrow Procedure Is A Game-Changer For Thin, Sparse Brows

Jamie Schneider
This Semipermanent Eyebrow Procedure Is A Game-Changer For Thin, Sparse Brows
Social Good

The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That

Emma Loewe
The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That
Mental Health

A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully

Elizabeth Della Rocca
A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rd-shares-protein-packed-superfood-she-eats-every-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!