Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)

As a registered dietitian, I also love Hemp Hearts because they are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important nutrients that need to be consumed through healthy fats in our diet. In addition to omegas, Hemp Hearts also contain the rare gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), a fatty acid linked with a host of health benefits (talk about a powerful seed!).

For how little they may look, Hemp Hearts sure offer quite the array of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, iron, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, and dietary fiber.