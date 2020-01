Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)

Hemp Hearts can be sprinkled on salads, smoothies, and yogurt, but finding a place for them in your favorite recipes is a must, so get creative!

Two ways I enjoy using Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts in my daily life are by making hemp milk with them and by incorporating them into my favorite sauces and dips, like my hemp pesto.

I love pairing the pesto with wild salmon, arugula, and freshly cooked veggies for a meal rich in omegas and protein. I also recently started making my own nut milks from Hemp Hearts, almonds, or cashews, depending on the day. After realizing how simple it is to make (and the difference in flavor!) I’ve had a very difficult time turning back to store-bought nut milks. Nothing beats homemade hemp milk!