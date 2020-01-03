Magnesium influences more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, helping to support healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, energy production, protein synthesis, and more.* Yet more than 50% of Americans are not getting enough magnesium from their diet, and many experts believe the majority of Americans have subclinical deficiency, which means low magnesium levels without obvious symptoms.

A magnesium deficiency often goes unnoticed due to seemingly unrelated symptoms and the difficulty of properly testing magnesium levels. If you're concerned about your magnesium levels, here are the most common symptoms of a deficiency, how to test your levels, and what to do about it.