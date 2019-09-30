As we already know, flaxseed oil has a lot of potential benefits for our health. But are there any safety concerns? Because of flaxseed oil's ability to decrease platelet aggregation, it could interact with anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications. It may also lower blood pressure, and, therefore, you should always talk to your doctor about taking flaxseed oil with blood pressure medication because it has the potential to cause very low blood pressure. In fact, you should always talk to your doctor before trying any new supplement.

It's also important to avoid eating unripe flaxseeds because they could potentially contain toxic cyanide compounds. Many experts also recommend avoiding flaxseed and flaxseed oil during pregnancy because they may have some mild hormonal effects. In fact, some experts recommend strategically consuming flaxseeds as part of an alternative hormone therapy called "seed cycling." Flaxseed oil and flaxseeds have the potential to cause GI distress (i.e., diarrhea or constipation), so it's important to drink plenty of water when you take them because they are very high in fiber.

So how do you know if flaxseed oil is right for you? It depends on your goals and what nutrients you're looking for. One tablespoon of flaxseeds is about 2 grams of ALA and 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil yields about 7 grams of ALA. It's typically recommended that you take 1 to 2 tablespoons of flaxseed oil each day; you can also take flaxseed oil in supplement capsule form, and in that case the recommended dose is 1,000 mg twice daily.