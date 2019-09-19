This nutrient-rich member of the fungi family is a deactivated form of a yeast strain known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It's typically grown from sugar cane, beet, molasses, or another carbohydrate medium. Once it ferments naturally, it's harvested and dried. The process deactivates the yeast, stopping its growth and rendering the nutrients available. Then it's made into flakes, granules, and powder that's sold in supermarkets, health food stores, and online.

Nutritional yeast (informally referred to as "nooch") comes from the same strain of yeast as baker's and brewer's yeast, but it's distinctly different. Baker's and brewer's yeasts are alive but dormant, whereas nooch is inactive, or dead (aka it won't make your bread rise). Also, brewer's yeast tastes bitter, whereas nutritional yeast has an appealing, cheesy flavor similar to that of Parmesan.

Its salty, umami quality and nondairy status have made nutritional yeast incredibly popular among vegetarians, vegans, and dairy-intolerant people looking for a healthy seasoning and alternative to real cheese. Nooch makes some of its own vitamins but is often fortified with B vitamins to help cover your nutritional bases—especially important if you're a vegetarian or vegan. Make sure to seek out organic nooch—it's usually the highest quality.