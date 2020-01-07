This Is How Emeril Makes Homemade Greek Yogurt With Just 2 Ingredients

This recipe is healthy, simple, and can be made in your pressure cooker! It makes about 8 cups of yogurt, so it's perfect for a parfait bar. Serve the yogurt alongside bowls of granola, berries, and cut fruit, and let brunch guests layer their own treat. Don't forget to offer crunchy almonds, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds, as well as a selection of fruit preserves guests might want to stir into their yogurt parfaits.