This Is How Emeril Makes Homemade Greek Yogurt With Just 2 Ingredients

Emeril Lagasse
Bowl of Greek Yogurt topped with honey, bee pollen and honeycomb

January 7, 2020 — 11:12 AM

This recipe is healthy, simple, and can be made in your pressure cooker! It makes about 8 cups of yogurt, so it's perfect for a parfait bar. Serve the yogurt alongside bowls of granola, berries, and cut fruit, and let brunch guests layer their own treat. Don't forget to offer crunchy almonds, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds, as well as a selection of fruit preserves guests might want to stir into their yogurt parfaits.

Emeril Everyday Homemade Greek Yogurt Parfait

Homemade Greek Yogurt

Makes about 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 2 quarts pasteurized whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons plain yogurt with live active cultures

Method:

  1. Add milk to inner pot. Cover with glass lid. Press yogurt function; set time to 10 hours. Start. Once the unit reaches 180°F, it will stop heating and the display will show "cool." Remove glass lid. Once the milk reaches 110°F, it will beep and the display will show "add."
  2. Remove 1 cup milk from inner pot to a small bowl; add yogurt to bowl. Stir until smooth and return all to inner pot. Stir gently to combine. Cover with glass lid.
  3. Press yogurt function; start. Incubate, undisturbed, 4 to 10 hours. The longer it incubates, the thicker and more tangy the yogurt will be. A beep will sound when cycle is finished. Transfer inner pot, covered, to refrigerator; do not stir. Chill until cold.

Recipe excerpted from Emeril Everyday, by Emeril Lagasse. Reprinted with permission from Tristar Products Inc., 2020.

