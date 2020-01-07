This Is How Emeril Makes Homemade Greek Yogurt With Just 2 Ingredients
This recipe is healthy, simple, and can be made in your pressure cooker! It makes about 8 cups of yogurt, so it's perfect for a parfait bar. Serve the yogurt alongside bowls of granola, berries, and cut fruit, and let brunch guests layer their own treat. Don't forget to offer crunchy almonds, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds, as well as a selection of fruit preserves guests might want to stir into their yogurt parfaits.
Homemade Greek Yogurt
Makes about 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 2 quarts pasteurized whole milk
- 2 tablespoons plain yogurt with live active cultures
Method:
- Add milk to inner pot. Cover with glass lid. Press yogurt function; set time to 10 hours. Start. Once the unit reaches 180°F, it will stop heating and the display will show "cool." Remove glass lid. Once the milk reaches 110°F, it will beep and the display will show "add."
- Remove 1 cup milk from inner pot to a small bowl; add yogurt to bowl. Stir until smooth and return all to inner pot. Stir gently to combine. Cover with glass lid.
- Press yogurt function; start. Incubate, undisturbed, 4 to 10 hours. The longer it incubates, the thicker and more tangy the yogurt will be. A beep will sound when cycle is finished. Transfer inner pot, covered, to refrigerator; do not stir. Chill until cold.
Recipe excerpted from Emeril Everyday, by Emeril Lagasse. Reprinted with permission from Tristar Products Inc., 2020.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.