Emeril Lagasse is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, and cookbook author. He graduated from the culinary school JWU in 1978 and became Executive Chef at the Dunfey's Hyannis Resort in 1979. Since then, he has become a National Best Recipe award winner and a regional James Beard Award winner. He has appeared on a wide variety of cooking TV shows, including the long-running Food Network shows Emeril Live and Essence of Emeril. Emeril is also a food correspondent for ABC's Good Morning America, and he was nominated as Chef of the Year in 1983.