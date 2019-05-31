Pumpkin seeds are tiny, yet they pack a big punch. These small seeds are a good source of magnesium, iron, and fiber, and it's about time we take them seriously for their incredible health benefits.

You may have heard pumpkin seeds being referred to as pepitas, and technically they are both pumpkin seeds, but there's a key difference between the two. Pepitas, meaning, "little seeds of squash" in Spanish, are pumpkin seeds without the shell and are only found in certain pumpkins like oilseed pumpkins and Styrian pumpkins.

Pumpkin seeds are found in pumpkins like the ones you carve at Halloween and are encased in a white shell. So if you're hoping to have unshelled pumpkin seeds, you'll have to crack the shells yourself. Luckily, pepitas and shelled pumpkin seeds are sold in the store ready to go so you won't have to do the work yourself.