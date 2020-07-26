Making oatmeal taste as good as it is for you is certainly a question of personal preference. Are you a sweet or savory fan? Do you believe in chocolate for breakfast, or are you more likely to reach for fresh fruit? Do you like a hot breakfast or cold (don't sleep on chilled overnight oats)?

Here, we round up some of our favorite oatmeal recipes, offering something for everyone looking to make their morning oatmeal a meal they seriously look forward to.