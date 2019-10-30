You may have never heard of black cocoa, but you've almost certainly experienced it if you've ever eaten an Oreo cookie. The baker's secret is an ultra-Dutch-processed cocoa, which has been processed with potassium to reduce its acidity, neutralizing its pH and giving it a deep black color. It still contains the many benefits of cocoa powder, but its inky color makes it a perfect way to tint foods black, no artificial dyes required.

You can find black cocoa at many baking stores or order it online for a reasonable price, but if you'd rather, you can also use normal Dutch cocoa, which you can find at most grocery stores. Because black cocoa doesn't taste as chocolaty as traditional cocoa (think of a subtle Oreo-like flavor), this recipe mixes raw cacao and black cocoa for the ultimate flavor.