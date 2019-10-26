Over Pumpkin? Here Are 4 Other Gourd-geous Squashes + How To Cook Them

Butternut squash is almost as notorious as pumpkin, and for good reason—it's gently sweet, and, well, buttery. It's also widely available, which means you can likely grab it at your local grocer. There are two main ways to coax out butternut squash's optimally delicious flavor and texture. The first is for you lazy chefs out there (raises hand): Simply slice your butternut squash lengthwise down the middle, scoop out the stringy bits and seeds, place it on a parchment-lined pan, and drizzle it with a bit of avocado or olive oil. Use your fingers to rub the oil all around the squash, then sprinkle it with salt and roast cut side up at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until the edges brown and the inside is soft and dark orange, about 30 to 45 minutes. You can scoop out the center and use it as a layer in quesadillas or grilled cheese, purée it with some cooked yellow onions and veggie stock to make a soup, or mash it with some ghee and cinnamon for a sweet treat. If you're feeling more intrepid, you can peel the squash, then cut it in half, scooping out the seeds and stringy bits. Cut it into cubes, toss with avocado or olive oil and salt on a parchment-lined pan, and then bake the cubes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until they're browned, tossing a few times along the way. I love to play around with different flavor profiles if I'm roasting cubed squash, so mix in some of the contents of your spice cabinet while you toss the squash with the salt. Harissa, cinnamon, herbes de Provence, onion powder...butternut squash plays well with most spices, so don't hesitate to play around! You can use the cubes in salads, grain bowls, or as a side dish on their own.