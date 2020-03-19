 Skip to content

11 Quinoa Bowls That Make It Easy (And Delicious!) To Eat Clean
Leah Vanderveldt
Written by Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Plant Based Meal in a Reusable To-Go Container

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

Last updated on March 19, 2020

Whether you're an avid meal prepper or just don't feel like cooking up a complicated meal, consider adding more quinoa bowl recipes to your life. The concept is simple: Just chuck some ingredients (whether cooked or raw) into a bowl, and you've got a balanced, nutritious meal. Needless to say, bowls are easy to make, unfussy, and can create a satisfying meal if you keep three main components in mind:

  1. Base (grains and greens)
  2. Vegetables and/or fruits
  3. Toppings (herbs, nuts/seeds, dressings)

Quinoa is a great base because it's gluten-free and protein-packed, and it's one of the quickest cooking grains (it's actually a seed, but you can read more about that here). Cook up a big batch of quinoa in advance and turn it into some of these tasty quinoa bowls.

1. Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa

Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa

Photo by Photo courtesy of How Sweet Eats

Yes, you can have quinoa for breakfast. This Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa recipe is rich, filling, and full of sweet flavor. It's a perfect bowl to make if you're looking to switch up your everyday oatmeal.

2. Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Photo by Photo courtesy of The Wheatless Kitchen

Another breakfast option, these Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls take on more of a granola quality than a creamy porridge. And if you meal prep, it'll only take minutes to prepare—just mix in the cooked quinoa with some cinnamon and maple syrup, then add whatever toppings, like blueberries and almonds, you desire. Simple, yet delicious.

3. Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls

Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls

Photo by Photo courtesy of The Iron You

If you've hopped on the savory breakfast train, these Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls are basically made for you. Feel free to ditch the poached egg for a vegan option like scrambled tofu—either way, the meal will have plenty of protein.

4. Quinoa Taco Salad + Chipotle Lime Dressing

Quinoa Taco Salad

Photo by Photo courtesy of Love + Lemons

Adding quinoa to salads can make them an even more filling and nutrient-rich meal, and this Quinoa Taco Salad With Chipotle Lime Dressing recipe does not disappoint. Fresh, light, filling, and full of flavor—what else could you want?

5. Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls

Balsamic Chicken Salad

Photo by Photo courtesy of Cafe Delites

These Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls contain lemon quinoa, where the quinoa is cooked in a mixture of vegetable broth and lemon juice. It gives the quinoa a boost of flavor, while maintaining its fluffy texture. Perfect to throw in a salad like this!

6. Southwest Quinoa Salad with Cilantro Chili Lime Dressing

Plant Based Meal in a Reusable To-Go Container

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

Be prepared--this salad will surely become your next go-to healthy staple. With only six ingredients, this Southwest Quinoa Salad is incredibly easy to make and store in the fridge for any occasion. Feel free to add your desired protein, or sprinkle some cheese on top for even more flavor.

7. Curried Coconut Quinoa With Greens + Roasted Cauliflower

Curried Coconut Quinoa

Photo by Photo courtesy of Cookie + Katie

For a warm and comforting meal, you'll want to try these Curried Coconut Quinoa with Greens + Roasted Cauliflower. The quinoa is cooked in coconut milk along with fragrant Indian spices, giving this vegan and gluten-free bowl a beautiful color and flavor.

8. Salmon, Quinoa + Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Salmon, Quinoa & Kale Bowls

Photo by Photo courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe

There's something about quinoa and kale that just seem to fit. Throw a salmon filet on top, and you've got yourself a nutritiously elevated salad. This Salmon, Quinoa and Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce recipe is easy to make, yet has a restaurant-level quality.

9. Loaded Greek Quinoa Salad

Cooking Pot of Quinoa, Tomatoes, and Spinach

Image by Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Mediterranean diet-dreams do come true with this Loaded Greek Quinoa Salad. It's a simple salad that's bursting with flavor and healthy ingredients (we love our olive oil, after all). This recipe is also perfect for meal prepping—feel free to make a huge batch and serve it up whenever you're craving Mediterranean flavors throughout the week.

10. Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls

Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls

Photo by Photo courtesy of Avocado Pesto

These Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls pack in so much flavor and protein, with a tangy Thai dressing. Whether you serve it as a side or eat the whole bowl clean as your main meal, these bowls are sure to become an easy weekly staple.

11. Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl

Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl

Photo by Photo courtesy of I Love Vegan

Have leftover roasted veggies? Toss them into a bowl with some quinoa, and you've got yourself an easy, healthy meal. This Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl recipe is so easy to make, the hardest part becomes choosing which veggie you want to toss in!

