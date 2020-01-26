You've probably seen quinoa on restaurant menus or on the shelves of your favorite health food store, but do you know just how much nutrition is packed into this tiny seed?

Quinoa is a flowering plant in the amaranth family that originated thousands of years ago in the Andes Mountains. It's frequently referred to as the "super grain seed," as it has more protein than any other grain—and it's pretty tasty, too. Here, we break down exactly what quinoa is, who can eat it, and how to make the fluffiest bowl of quinoa every time.