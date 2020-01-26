mindbodygreen

Yes, Oatmeal Can Be Savory — Try This Vegan Version With Mushrooms & Spinach

Cara Carin Cifelli
Contributing writer By Cara Carin Cifelli
Contributing writer
Cara Carin Cifelli is a certified holistic nutritionist and chef. She earned her certification in holistic nutrition from the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, and is the founder of the website and blog, Cara's Kitchen.
Savory Breakfast Oatmeal with Avocado and Mushrooms

Image by Jackie Sobon / Contributor

January 26, 2020 — 1:13 AM

I am a savory girl through and through, and this oatmeal is what my breakfast dreams are made of. The creamy oatmeal is super flavorful because it is made with vegetable broth, and the combination of spinach and mushrooms is hard to beat. For something that has so few ingredients, you will be surprised by how delicious this is! 

Savory Mushroom Oatmeal 

Serves 4 

For the oats:

For the vegetables:

  • 1 tbsp. (14 g) coconut oil 
  • 1 cup (150 g) diced yellow onion 
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper 
  • 5 cups (350 g) thinly sliced cremini mushrooms 
  • 5½ cups (175 g) tightly packed spinach 
  • 2 tsp. (6 g) garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. (30 ml) tamari or soy sauce 
For the garnish:

  • Chopped fresh chives
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced 

Method:

  1. Make the oats: In a medium-size soup pot, bring the vegetable broth to a boil. Slowly stir in the oats and cook for 5 minutes, or until they begin to thicken. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. 
  2. Meanwhile, make the vegetables: In a large skillet, melt the coconut oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 9 minutes, or until cooked through. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted. Turn off the heat, add the garlic powder and tamari, and stir to combine. Set aside. 
  3. Divide the oats equally among 4 serving bowls and top each with the mushroom mixture. Garnish with chives and avocado and serve. 
  4. If making ahead of time, prepare everything as directed, except save the avocado until serving. Store the oatmeal in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to serve. To reheat, use a microwave or, alternatively, a saucepan with a little vegetable broth to prevent sticking. 

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Buddha Bowls by Cara Carin Cifelli, Page Street Publishing Co., 2019. Photo credit: Jackie Sobon.

