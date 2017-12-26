This Savory Oatmeal Is The Perfect Grounding, Cleansing Breakfast

Seven years ago, Rip Esselstyn wrote the New York Times best-seller The Engine 2 Diet. Esselstyn, a firefighter at the time, created the diet for his fellow firefighters to help them manage cholesterol—and by the end of the program, everyone at the firehouse had lost weight (some as many as 20 pounds!), lowered their cholesterol, and improved their overall health. His new cookbook, written with his sister, Jane, follows the same plant-based food philosophy but with comfort-food favorites that stick to the ribs while nourishing the body. These savory breakfast oats are the perfect food to get back into clean eating after a holiday binge. They’re filling enough to be truly satisfying, with rich, umami flavors that put the kibosh on sugar cravings.