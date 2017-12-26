mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Savory Oatmeal Is The Perfect Grounding, Cleansing Breakfast

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by Studio Six

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Seven years ago, Rip Esselstyn wrote the New York Times best-seller The Engine 2 Diet. Esselstyn, a firefighter at the time, created the diet for his fellow firefighters to help them manage cholesterol—and by the end of the program, everyone at the firehouse had lost weight (some as many as 20 pounds!), lowered their cholesterol, and improved their overall health.  His new cookbook, written with his sister, Jane, follows the same plant-based food philosophy but with comfort-food favorites that stick to the ribs while nourishing the body.  These savory breakfast oats are the perfect food to get back into clean eating after a holiday binge. They’re filling enough to be truly satisfying, with rich, umami flavors that put the kibosh on sugar cravings.  

Savory Breakfast Oats

Serves 1

Initially, this savory breakfast may seem "too new" or too different. Believe me when I tell you, we felt the same way. But then we tried it. Wow, does it grow on you! The nutritional yeast creates a wonderful creaminess. On a cold day, this warms you through and through. And you have the benefit of getting your greens at breakfast. Once I accidentally used farro instead of oats (our grain cupboard is crowded!), and it was fantastic!

Ingredients

  • ½ cup steel-cut oats (or farro if you want to repeat my "experiment")
  • 1¾ cups water
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 2 cups chopped stemmed kale or greens of choice
  • ½ cup sliced mushrooms (we love using shiitake, but any kind is delicious)
  • 3 to 4 sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce or hot sauce of choice, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds or flaxseed meal

Method

  1. In a saucepan, combine the oats, water, nutritional yeast, kale, mushrooms, tomatoes (reserving some for garnish if you like), turmeric, and hot sauce. Bring just to a boil, watching carefully and stirring to prevent burning. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes; not all water will be absorbed when it is removed from the stove, but it thickens as it cools.
  2. Sprinkle with sun-dried tomatoes, chia seeds, or flaxseed meal and feel the goodness.

Based on excerpts from The Engine 2 Cookbook by Rip Esselstyn and Jane Esselstyn, with the permission of Grand Central Life & Style. Copyright © 2017.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/savory-oatmeal-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!