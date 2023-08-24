Seed cycling involves consuming specific types of seeds—namely flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower—during certain phases of the menstrual cycle. The aim is to regulate estrogen and progesterone levels, potentially easing symptoms of imbalances in these hormones.

To practice seed cycling, one just needs to identify what stage of the menstrual cycle they're in.

During the follicular phase, which is the first half of the cycle, one will consume flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds due to their potential to support estrogen production. In the second half of the cycle, known as the luteal phase, sesame and sunflower seeds are suggested for their alleged benefits in boosting progesterone levels.

The concept of seed cycling doesn't appear to have a single identifiable originator. However, it has been promoted by many naturopathic doctors and wellness practitioners.