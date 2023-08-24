Seed cycling comes with very little risks. People may feel gassy or bloated when they start seed cycling because their body may not be used to consuming as much fiber as what one eats when cycling. They may also have an allergic reaction to one of the seeds, which can cause negative symptoms. Finally, while not a medical side-effect, people may feel angst when following this diet, as it is a strict regimen to stick to. If a person's mental health is being compromised when practicing seed cycling, it isn't worth the potential health benefits.