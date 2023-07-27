Despite the health benefits of fennel seeds, they may not be suitable for everyone. Pregnant women, in particular, should avoid consuming fennel seeds in large amounts as they may have uterine-stimulating effects. Individuals with a history of hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, or uterine fibroids, should also exercise caution, as fennel seeds may mimic estrogen in the body. Fennel seeds may interact with anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs, potentially increasing the risk of bleeding. Furthermore, people who are allergic to carrots or celery, both of which belong to the same plant family as fennel, may also have an allergic reaction to fennel seeds. As always, when in doubt, it's best to consult a health care provider.