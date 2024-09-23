Skip to Content
Recipes

An Herbalist's Favorite Hydrating Drinks That Are Packed With Electrolytes (Without The Added Sugar)

September 23, 2024
Kami McBride is a well-known author and educator whose bestselling book, "The Herbal Kitchen," has helped thousands of people learn how to use common kitchen herbs and spices in delightfully simple, new, and delicious ways. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels.
Image by Asami Zenri / Stocksy
September 23, 2024

From improved mood to mental clarity, we know that being hydrated helps us move through life at our best. When we're well hydrated, our bodies are better able to fight infections, keep organs functioning well, and deliver essential nutrients to cells. 

But regardless of how much water we drink, we might not be adequately hydrated if we don't have enough electrolytes. That's because electrolytes help balance the amount of water1 in our bodies and lend a hand in the beneficial processes we attribute to hydration.

These minerals carry an electric charge and help balance our pH levels, transport nutrients into cells, and move waste out. They also help ensure the proper function of our nerves, muscles, heart, and brain.

Why herbal waters are a healthy way to get electrolytes

Unlike sports drinks, herbal waters provide the electrolytes you need without sugary additives or preservatives. Some examples of electrolytes include sodium, calcium, potassium, chloride, phosphate, and magnesium.

Herbs naturally contain small amounts of many of these minerals, so when we add herbs to water, we create a DIY electrolyte drink that's healthier than most versions you'll find in the store. Leafy herbs2 like mint, basil, and rosemary tend to contain the electrolytes calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. Seed spices like coriander and cardamom tend to be higher in phosphorus.

Three of my favorite hydrating herbal waters

On the surface, herbal waters are simply a combination of herbs, fruit, and water. But over the course of nearly four decades spent teaching women to bring the herbal healing arts into their everyday lives, I've observed that herbal waters can be an important step toward improving overall health.  

By increasing water's flavor and electrolyte content, herbal waters help us cultivate a day-to-day lifestyle in which we're nurturing our body's innate capacity to heal itself. And if we're open to seeing it, herbal waters also reveal our deep connection to plants and the nourishing earth.

The combinations of ingredients that can be added to water to make these simple yet elegant drinks are endless.

That said, here are three of my favorite combos:

Lemon Balm and Strawberry

Lemon balm's bright citrus fragrance and pungent flavor make it one of my top picks for herbal drinks.

Lemon balm contains the electrolytes sodium, potassium, and calcium3. In larger amounts, lemon balm has a calming, mood-lifting effect4 that I've experienced firsthand—and while you're unlikely to notice any strong effects after drinking herbal water, it's still helpful to know that this plant has grounding properties.

Rose Petal and Peppermint 

Peppermint is the best herb I've found to invigorate the senses during an afternoon slump, opening the sinuses and clearing the head. It's high in the electrolytes calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

Rose petals take the place of fruit in this delightfully aromatic herbal water, so keep that in mind as you follow the master recipe. I adore the complementary flavors of peppermint and rose petal, but if you don't have access to fresh roses grown without pesticides, try pairing your peppermint with organic rosemary or basil instead.

Fennel Seed and Orange Peel 

Fennel's flavor is lightly sweet, akin to licorice, and pairs well with the bright flavor of citrus. This is also a fun way to squeeze a bit more enjoyment from your organic oranges. Fennel seed is high in the electrolytes potassium, calcium, and sodium.

One of fennel's most well-known properties is its ability to support digestion. It's one of my favorite herbs for settling a nervous, upset stomach and is the primary ingredient in the gripe water folk remedy for colic. If you dislike fennel's distinctive flavor, try mint with orange peel instead.

How to make herbal waters

  1. Fill a pitcher of your choice with water.
  2. Add five sprigs of clean, freshly cut herbs of your choice.
  3. Add ½ cup of thinly sliced fruit of your choice.
  4. Let the ingredients infuse in the water for up to 1 hour before drinking. You do not need to strain the ingredients from the water before you serve. In fact, the longer you let them steep, the better the flavor will become.

Herb water will keep in the refrigerator for approximately 24 to 48 hours.

The takeaway

Hydration brings out the best in us, and herbal waters are an enticing way to be sure we're getting electrolytes with our daily water intake. While I've highlighted three time-tested combinations here, the brilliance of herbal waters is that you can use any herbs and fruit you have on hand—the result is invariably sophisticated, hydrating, and visually pleasing.

Most importantly, making herbal waters part of your daily regimen will strengthen your connection to the lineage of building wellness with herbs and living a healing lifestyle.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

