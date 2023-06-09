When first incorporating chia seeds into your diet, make sure to take a slow and steady approach. "It can cause some GI upset and some distress in the bowels if someone goes from zero to 100 with chia seeds—or any fiber for that matter," says Crouch. Gradually increase your consumption to build up your gut's tolerance. As you do so, make sure to stay on top of your fluid consumption, as the absorbent chia seeds can cause constipation if you're not hydrating well enough, she notes.