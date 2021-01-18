You Won't Believe These 4 Easy Chia Pudding Recipes Are Healthy

Making mornings flow a little smoother can start with just knowing you've got a super tasty breakfast ready to go, no assembly required. For that purpose, chia pudding is a great option: it's super easy to make and it's basically a blank canvas for your favorite flavors. All you really need to know to get started is the ratio of seeds to liquid: usually something like 1 cup liquid to 3 tablespoons of seeds. Once you mix it together, it's just a bit of a waiting game. That's why we love making it the night before, so our breakfast is ready in the fridge when we wake up.

The wonder of chia seeds isn't just in the way they expand to form such a satisfying, puddingy texture—it's also in all the nutrients they pack in. According to Carlene Thomas, R.D., "Two tablespoons of chia seeds come out to be about 140 calories with 4 grams of protein, 7 grams of unsaturated fat, and 11 grams of fiber." Not only that, but that small serving offers just under 20% of your recommended daily amount of calcium in addition to trace amounts of other vitamins and minerals.

So while you could just let your favorite flavors and a bit of at-home recipe testing guide you to a go-to chia pudding recipe, if you need a bit more direction, check out these simple recipes for simple, nutrient-packed breakfasts on even your busiest days.