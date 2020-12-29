This Alternative Sweetener Is Actually A Nutrient-Packed Superstar

The Andes might be known for awe-inspiring nature and world-renowned cuisines, but what about their impressive variety of health-fueling fruits? Many of these exotic fruits—especially from Perú, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Chile—are gaining more attention and demand within the mainstream wellness landscape, and for a good reason! They're packed full of vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and vital nutrients thought to help fight disease, inflammation, and boost overall health.

Lucuma fruit, also known as "Gold of the Incas," is one of these healthful edibles, cherished for centuries as a staple nutrition source and touted as a South American superfood.