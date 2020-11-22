I'm A Health Coach, And This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast Bowl Recipe

Since it uses buckwheat, this breakfast bowl is completely gluten-free. The berries and citrus add antioxidants like vitamin C, plus extra fiber.

However, the real powerhouse ingredient is mbg organic veggies+, which adds an extra nutrient-dense layer. The mbg greens powder features dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, and broccoli—plus alfalfa grass, green cabbage, beet root, spirulina, and carrots. The unique blend also includes sea vegetables, which offer omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to brain health.*

In addition to its nutrition profile, what I love most about organic veggies+ is that it doesn't change the flavor of my recipes like other veggie powders can. As a professional chef, this is really important to me, as many greens powders are hard to mask—many taste like grass, so they require extra flavor-balancing ingredients that can throw off the nutritional profile of the recipe. It's wonderful to be able to work with such a healthy, versatile and delicious greens powder like mbg organic veggies+.

Give this warming recipe a try this season, for a delicious, fiber-filled meal that will keep you satisfied for hours.