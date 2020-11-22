I'm A Health Coach, And This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast Bowl Recipe

mindbodygreen

A Nourishing Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl Recipe With Bonus Healthy Ingredients

Danielle Shine, BSc
mbg Contributor By Danielle Shine, BSc
mbg Contributor
Danielle Shine is a professional natural foods chef, beauty editor (for Kris Carr), health coach, yoga teacher and nutritionist.
Image by Nataša Mandić x Stocksy / Stocksy

November 22, 2020 — 10:31 AM

Starting your morning with a healthy, nutrient-rich breakfast can set a positive tone for the rest of your day. That's why I'm a big fan of a nutritious breakfast bowl, like this buckwheat version I developed, which contributes to a health-supportive diet.

Since it uses buckwheat, this breakfast bowl is completely gluten-free. The berries and citrus add antioxidants like vitamin C, plus extra fiber.

However, the real powerhouse ingredient is mbg organic veggies+, which adds an extra nutrient-dense layer. The mbg greens powder features dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, and broccoli—plus alfalfa grass, green cabbage, beet root, spirulina, and carrots. The unique blend also includes sea vegetables, which offer omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to brain health.*

In addition to its nutrition profile, what I love most about organic veggies+ is that it doesn't change the flavor of my recipes like other veggie powders can. As a professional chef, this is really important to me, as many greens powders are hard to mask—many taste like grass, so they require extra flavor-balancing ingredients that can throw off the nutritional profile of the recipe. It's wonderful to be able to work with such a healthy, versatile and delicious greens powder like mbg organic veggies+.

Give this warming recipe a try this season, for a delicious, fiber-filled meal that will keep you satisfied for hours.

organic veggies+ Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. soaked buckwheat
  • 8 oz. frozen strawberries and/or raspberries
  • Juice + zest of half an organic orange
  • 2 tbsp. organic veggies+
  • 8 oz. milk of your choice (coconut, tiger nut, and rice milk all work well)

Method:

  1. Soak buckwheat for 30 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.
  2. Combine with all ingredients in a high-speed blender.
  3. Serve and top with your favorite toppings, such as yogurt, hemp seeds, berries, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, orange zest, or toasted buckwheat. 
