Thai-Inspired Coconut Curry Chicken Soup With Mushrooms
This satiny soup delivers the flavor spectrum in every creamy spoonful. There's the balance of tangy lemon and lime with sweet coconut, followed by the fiery quality of curry paste and chili pepper. And this dish is completely customizable, so you can make it as spicy as you desire by using more/less of the diced chili pepper.
serves: 4
prep time: 10 minutes
cook time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 small red or green jalepeño pepper, seeded and sliced, or 2 Thai chiles, halved and seeded
- 1 lemongrass stalk, smashed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 tespoons red Thai curry paste
- 4 cups canned coconut milk, not coconut cream
- 2 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 8 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more to taste
- 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- chopped green onion for serving
- fresh cilantro for serving
Directions
- In a large stock pot or saucepan, combine the broth, jalapeño, lemongrass, and curry paste. Set the pan over medium-high heat, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon or fine sieve, remove and discard the pepper slices and lemongrass. Add the coconut milk, chicken, and mushrooms to the pan, and return to a simmer. simmer for 5-10 minutes.
- Add the fish sauce, coconut sugar, and lime juice. Adjust the seasoning by adding more sugar, fish sauce, and/or lime juice as desired.
- Ladle the soup into bowls, and top with the green onions and fresh cilantro.
Excerpted from 30 Minute Meal Prep by Robin Miller, with permission of sourcebooks
