Robin Miller has been a TV personality, food writer, nutritionist, and spokesperson since 1990, and she is the author of eleven books, including the New York Times bestseller Quick Fix Meals. Her latest cookbook, 30-Minute Meal Prep will be available September 26, 2023.

Robin hosted six seasons of Quick Fix Meals on Food Network, and the entire video library is currently streaming on Discovery and Amazon Prime Video. Robin also hosts dozens of shows for the popular streaming platform Craftsy, and her content ranges from efficient weeknight cooking to baking like a pro.



Robin writes regular food cover stories for USA Today, the Arizona Republic, and Mashed. She also posts food content daily and has thousands of recipes on her website, Robin Miller Cooks.



Robin has a master’s degree in food and nutrition from New York University, and she ranks in the top three of famous nutritionists worldwide.



Robin is the proud mom of two young men, and she currently resides in Newtown, Pennsylvania.