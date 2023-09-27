How Will Eating More Plant-Milk Cheese Create A More Positive Future? 

Twenty years ago, we wouldn't have guessed that changing the future of food would involve eating more plant-milk cheese… But the time has come, and we're hungry for more. So we're passing along the Miyoko's recipe from our revitalize sessions event that had our guests passionate about plant milk! When the future of food tastes like this—you can't help but feel hopeful. Look out for Miyoko's new look next time you're at the grocery store.