How Will Eating More Plant-Milk Cheese Create A More Positive Future?
At our very first revitalize sessions, last November, mindbodygreen gathered with Miyoko's Creamery, MALK, and a group of leaders in the health and wellness space to host an inspiring Future of Food panel. And almost a year later, we're still basking in what we learned.
The main takeaway
The most memorable takeaway: Whatever the future of food looks like, plant-based eating is destined to play a starring role. The reality is, the industry has come a long way. Consumers are increasingly aware of what they're eating and more open than ever to trying alternatives. They want clean ingredients and transparency, but still—good taste matters. And Miyoko's, a plant-milk creamery, is living proof that asking for it all isn't too much.
The plant-based movement: What's next?
As the movement grows and leaves us with more and more options—we're looking to make more informed choices. Aligning with brands that are creating a positive future, like Miyoko's, is one of the simplest ways we can make a difference as consumers. Not only do Miyoko's products exceed our expectations in terms of taste—they support our health, the environment, and the food system.
Miyoko's Creamery sees itself as the natural, compassionate evolution of dairy… Which is good news for our planet. Animal dairy cheese produces the third-highest greenhouse gas emissions, behind lamb and beef.
Alternatively, Miyoko's products produce way less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional animal dairy products—without sacrificing taste! Miyoko's phenomenal plant-milk butters and cheeses are made using time-honed techniques like fermentation and aging for phenomenal taste. Speaking of sustainability, all Miyoko's products are made with *zero* palm oil and clean, organic ingredients. As this brand changes our perceptions of the vegan lifestyle…they're rewriting the future of food.
Eat more plant-milk cheese
Whether it's their European Style Plant Milk Butter, Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella, or Plant Milk Cream Cheese—Miyoko's innovative range of products shows that plant-based eating knows no limits (the proof is in the plant-based pizza!).
Twenty years ago, we wouldn't have guessed that changing the future of food would involve eating more plant-milk cheese… But the time has come, and we're hungry for more. So we're passing along the Miyoko's recipe from our revitalize sessions event that had our guests passionate about plant milk! When the future of food tastes like this—you can't help but feel hopeful. Look out for Miyoko's new look next time you're at the grocery store.
Vegan & Gluten-Free Tomato Basil Flatbread
Ingredients:
- Miyoko's Vegan Pizza Mozzarella
- BFree Wheat & Gluten Free Stone Baked Pita Bread
- Pizza sauce of choice
- Tomato
- Basil
- Herbs de Provence
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 500°F. Place the flatbread on a cookie sheet.
- Spread a thin layer of pizza sauce over your flatbread.
- Shake the bottle of Miyoko's Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella very well—it should be similar to pancake batter consistency. Pour cheese lightly and evenly over your sauced pizza crust (don't apply too thick).* You can carefully spread out with the bottom of a spoon. Be careful not to mix cheese with sauce too much.
- Top your flatbread with your desired amount of tomatoes.
- Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 500°F for 3-10 minutes.** Time can vary based on your oven. Bake until it bubbles up, browns, and looks delicious.
- Remove from the oven, and place the desired amount of basil on top. Enjoy!
* Less is more. Applying a thinner layer of cheese makes the best pizza. We recommend: ¼ cup cheese per 10-inch pizza.
** It is critical that this product heats to at least 165°F. At 150°F and below, it will be a thin liquid or similar in texture to béchamel.
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.