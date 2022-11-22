This Revolutionary Ingredient Is The Secret To A Great Pizza (And Happier Planet)

It’s no secret that the meat industry plays a significant role in climate change, but animal-based dairy tends to slip under the radar. Cheese, in particular, has been a huge environmental offender. Behind lamb and beef, cheese ranks third highest for greenhouse gas emissions, putting it ahead of other animal protein sources like pork, chicken, and eggs. And thanks to our society’s love for pizza, mozzarella has become the most widely produced cheese in the U.S., with 4.49 billion pounds of mozzarella produced in 2021 alone. We know what you’re thinking… holy cow!

But before the panic sets in, we’re not here to suggest you give up pizza entirely––we wouldn’t dare. With plant-based options like Miyoko’s Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella, you can enjoy all the pies you want, without the environmental impact. Even if you’ve tried vegan pizza before, we suggest wiping your mind of any previous experiences… As the world’s first pourable, plant-milk mozzarella, Miyoko’s Liquid Mozzarella is no average vegan cheese. It melts, bubbles, and browns just like the traditional pizza cheese we’re accustomed to. And the taste? Three words: Drop. Dead. Delicious.