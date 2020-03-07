How To Make A Fluffy, Doughy Paleo Pizza Crust At Home
For so long, I avoided making healthy pizza crust—the flavors and texture just weren't doing it for me. I craved that yeasty, stretchy texture from conventional pies and could never find a healthy alternative that fit the bill.
Until, of course, I created my paleo pizza crust found in my book, Eat What You Love. This pizza crust is a nut-free, healthy recipe that includes dry active yeast for that traditional doughy flavor.
Add whatever toppings you desire to this delicious pizza crust, whether it be vegetables, fresh herbs, or crumbled sausage. Feel free to get creative and make it yours!
Paleo Pizza Crust
Ingredients:
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons finely ground golden flaxseeds
- 5 teaspoons gluten-free active dry yeast (see note)
- 1 tablespoon light-colored raw honey
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1½ cups arrowroot powder
- ½ cup coconut flour
- 1½ teaspoons grain-free baking powder
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- Toppings of your choice
Method:
- Pour the coconut milk into a small saucepan and warm it over low heat to 110°F.
- In a bowl, combine the warmed coconut milk, flaxseeds, yeast, and honey. Let the mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, until it begins to foam. Whisk in the eggs, oil, and vinegar. Add the arrowroot, coconut flour, baking powder, and salt and whisk again, until fully incorporated with no visible lumps. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let it sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 500°F and have a pizza stone ready. (If your stone is prone to sticking, place a piece of parchment paper on top or lightly grease it with olive oil.)
- Scoop half of the dough onto the prepared stone and use an offset spatula to evenly spread it into a thin 10-inch circle; the outer edge of the dough can be slightly thicker. If any air bubbles or holes appear, just smooth it with the spatula. Bake for 6 minutes, until the crust is crispy and golden brown around the edges. (For a very crisp crust, remove the crust from the stone after 6 minutes, place it directly on the oven rack, and bake for 2 minutes more.) Transfer the crust to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining dough.
To meal prep this recipe:
- Parbake the crusts for 5 minutes, until puffy and dry on the top but still pale. Let cool completely on a wire rack, then top as desired (or freeze the crusts with no toppings).
- Place the pizzas on a baking sheet and freeze, uncovered, until solid, about 3 hours. Cover the frozen pizzas tightly with plastic wrap, then aluminum foil, and store in the freezer for 3 months.
- Reheat on a preheated pizza stone, or for a crispier crust, bake directly on the oven rack, in a 500°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the toppings are bubbly.
Note: Can't tolerate yeast? Each of my cookbooks has a different pizza crust recipe, one of which may better suit you, or just go ahead and leave the yeast out of this recipe. The crust will have a different flavor and be a bit more dense.
Check out my step-by-step video to see this Paleo Pizza Crust in action. You'll be cooking restaurant-level pies in no time!
