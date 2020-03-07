For so long, I avoided making healthy pizza crust—the flavors and texture just weren't doing it for me. I craved that yeasty, stretchy texture from conventional pies and could never find a healthy alternative that fit the bill.

Until, of course, I created my paleo pizza crust found in my book, Eat What You Love. This pizza crust is a nut-free, healthy recipe that includes dry active yeast for that traditional doughy flavor.

Add whatever toppings you desire to this delicious pizza crust, whether it be vegetables, fresh herbs, or crumbled sausage. Feel free to get creative and make it yours!