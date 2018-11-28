If you've been dabbling in paleo, grain-free, or gluten-free cooking and baking, chances are high that you've come across a recipe calling for arrowroot powder—but what the heck is it, and do you really need it?

The short answer: It's an awesome, healthy alternative to cornstarch (and a few other questionable ingredients you may want to avoid); and yes, you should consider using it to upgrade the texture of sweet and savory recipes. Think of it as your secret weapon for thickening up sauces and fillings, adding a crisp finish to meats and veggies, and lightening up gluten- or grain-free baked goods that might otherwise be too heavy or dense.

Here, learn all about the healthy starch that's taking food blogs by storm and how to use it to make your cleaned-up culinary creations that much more delicious.