If You're Not Making 5-Minute Healthy Pizza With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers, You're Getting It Wrong

When Turkey day is officially over, you're left with warm and fuzzy feelings of gratitude, having gotten that much quality time with friends and family—and lots and lots of leftovers. Often, the last thing you want to do is compose another Thanksgiving plate, but throwing away food isn't a good look for any low-waste warrior. Never fear—the post-Thanksgiving pizza is here.

A quick and easy pizza is one of the best ways to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers, for a few reasons. The first is that, unlike sandwiches, you can quickly make enough to feed a lot of people (or to have leftovers for your leftovers...very meta, and very convenient). Second, a pizza is forgiving enough to accommodate any number of Thanksgiving dishes. If you have a pasture-raised Turkey, throw it on there. Cranberry sauce? They add a bright pop of acidity! Brussels? Yum! There's no structural integrity to worry about, no textures to consider. Anything and everything can work.

There are a few keys to making a perfect healthy post-Thanksgiving pizza.