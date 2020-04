New York Times Best Selling Author

Danielle Walker is a two-time New York Times Best Selling author and photographer of cookbooks "Against all Grain" and "Meals Made Simple." She is the creator and content producer of the food blog Against All Grain. The platform is a resource for people, like Walker, who suffer from autoimmune diseases and seek treatment through diet. She has been featured in Popsugar, NBC Today, ESPN, and more.