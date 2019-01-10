At the helm of Against All Grain, arguably one of the most popular grain-free recipe websites, is a self-trained chef turned NYT best-selling cookbook author. If you or your kids eat gluten-free, you've probably memorized (or at least bookmarked) Danielle Walker's genius recipes because, how could you not? The mom of three is all about making inspired yet insanely easy meals using her proven techniques for removing allergens without sacrificing flavor, so you can enjoy your most favorite foods any day of the week.

In fact, she called her newest cookbook Eat What You Love: 125 Everyday Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes for the Comfort Food You Crave. She's filled it with meal plans, packed lunch charts, and grocery lists; recipes specifically for the Instant Pot and slow cooker; an entire chapter devoted to make-ahead and freezer-friendly meals; and dozens of one-pot dishes and sheet-pan suppers—like the one featured here.

All recipes have classifications for egg-, tree-nut-, and nightshade-free dishes, plus designations for the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD) and Gut and Psychology Syndrome (GAPS). This is the cookbook you'll reach for time and again to make delicious, comforting, and allergen-free recipes that everyone can enjoy.