Recipes

These Healthy Crustless Pumpkin Pies Are Ridiculously Good (And So Easy to Make)

Danielle Walker
Author:
Danielle Walker
September 19, 2024
Danielle Walker
New York Times Best Selling Author
By Danielle Walker
New York Times Best Selling Author
Danielle Walker is a two-time New York Times Best Selling author and photographer of cookbooks "Against all Grain" and "Meals Made Simple."
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
Image by Erin Scott
September 19, 2024

I think we can all agree, September is the new October when it comes to embracing pumpkin recipes and that it's really never too early to start. Plus, who doesn't love sneaking a vegetable into a sweet treat whenever the chance arises? Pumpkin is a great source of fiber and beta-carotene—making it an excellent food to show your gut and skin some love.

These Crustless Pumpkin Pies from NYT bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker's new book Make It Easy can help you fast-track your way to a satisfying seasonal dessert made with real ingredients. 

Crustless Pumpkin Pies

Serves 6

ACTIVE TIME: 5 MINUTES

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup full-fat coconut milk 
  • ¾ cup pure maple syrup
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch of sea salt
  • Dairy-free whipped cream for serving (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, coconut milk, maple syrup, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, lemon zest, vanilla, and salt until smooth and no lumps are visible.
  3. Equally, pour into six 4-ounce ramekins and place on a baking sheet.
  4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Custards should jiggle slightly in center when removed from oven. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1 hour.
  5. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Prep ahead

Refrigerate unbaked pies for up to 2 days.

Make ahead

Refrigerate baked pies for up to 10 days. Freeze baked pies for up to 3 months.

Make ahead

Pumpkin pie spice is a store-bought mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and sometimes cardamom

If using freshly roasted pumpkin:

  • Allow it to drain in a fine-mesh sieve before using
  • Sub honey for maple syrup
  • Sub 1¼ cups aquafaba, whipped until soft peaks form, for eggs

More On This Topic

