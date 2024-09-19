Advertisement
These Healthy Crustless Pumpkin Pies Are Ridiculously Good (And So Easy to Make)
I think we can all agree, September is the new October when it comes to embracing pumpkin recipes and that it's really never too early to start. Plus, who doesn't love sneaking a vegetable into a sweet treat whenever the chance arises? Pumpkin is a great source of fiber and beta-carotene—making it an excellent food to show your gut and skin some love.
These Crustless Pumpkin Pies from NYT bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker's new book Make It Easy can help you fast-track your way to a satisfying seasonal dessert made with real ingredients.
Crustless Pumpkin Pies
Serves 6
ACTIVE TIME: 5 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 2 (15-ounce) cans pumpkin puree
- 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
- ¾ cup pure maple syrup
- 6 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 pinch of sea salt
- Dairy-free whipped cream for serving (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, coconut milk, maple syrup, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, lemon zest, vanilla, and salt until smooth and no lumps are visible.
- Equally, pour into six 4-ounce ramekins and place on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Custards should jiggle slightly in center when removed from oven. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
Prep ahead
Refrigerate unbaked pies for up to 2 days.
Make ahead
Refrigerate baked pies for up to 10 days. Freeze baked pies for up to 3 months.
Make ahead
Pumpkin pie spice is a store-bought mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and sometimes cardamom
If using freshly roasted pumpkin:
- Allow it to drain in a fine-mesh sieve before using
- Sub honey for maple syrup
- Sub 1¼ cups aquafaba, whipped until soft peaks form, for eggs
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD