Our Recent NYC Event Was Inspired By Seasonal Eating—Here’s What You Missed  

Naturally, our Supper Series event is one that revolves around food (no better kind). But for this supper, we took flavors to the next level with Marzetti Simply. Not only does this line offer 11 classic and bold flavors to choose from, each has just 50 calories and 2g of sugar or less per serving. Beyond salads, these dressings can be used as dips, marinades, and sauces—making them versatile staples for any kitchen. And our chef’s creativity is proof.