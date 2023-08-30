Our Recent NYC Event Was Inspired By Seasonal Eating—Here’s What You Missed  

We all have different eating habits and preferences, but one thing we can all agree on? If it comes from the farmer's market… It’s gonna taste better. But why? To lay out the importance of seasonal eating (and prep our appetites), Sammi kicked things off.

“We all know that fruits and veggies are nutritious,” she said, “but we want them to taste good and be appealing.” For her, seasonal eating is one of the best ways to do that. “When you get produce that is in season, it’s going to be relatively less expensive, last longer, and taste better.” While we can find strawberries mid-winter, she reminds us, nothing compares to a summer strawberry.

Plus, eating seasonally offers a great way to get more adventurous about your eating (looking at you, jicama) while better supporting your body and planet. Seasonal produce is ripe with more nutrients because typically, less time has passed between harvest and your plate. Plus, choosing foods that are locally grown also means fewer resources were involved to transport and store your food.

As a registered dietician nutritionist, Sammi considers it her job to have fun with fruits and veggies. It’s easy to eat healthily when you’re bringing in bold and exciting flavors… And that’s exactly where the new Marzetti Simply line comes in.