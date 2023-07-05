Turn Up The Flavor Of Your Summer Meals With These New Dressings

It’s summertime—’tis the season for colorful farmer’s market hauls and picnic spreads at the park. But no one wants to burn daylight figuring out ways to jazz up their next meal. And that’s where Marzetti Simply comes in.

This vibrant line of dressings offers 11 different flavors—all with 50 calories and 2 grams of sugar or less per serving. They’re always made with high-quality ingredients, but never any of the bad stuff—like preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavors. Whether you gravitate toward classic flavors like Ranch and Balsamic Vinaigrette or go big with exciting flavors like Creamy Greek Tzatziki and Avocado Green Goddess, these dressings will add even more great flavor to your favorite nutritious meals.

And we’re not just talking about salads. These dressings are delicious drizzled over leafy greens, but they also bring so much more to the table. Marzetti Simply dressings are just as versatile as they are flavorful. You can use them as a marinade for your next grill out, a dip for the root veggies you unearthed from the garden, or as a sauce to give your next poke bowl or stir fry a kick. The gist is, when Marzetti Simply is your starting point… Your meal will burst with flavor. And we have proof: