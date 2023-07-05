Turn Up The Flavor Of Your Summer Meals With These New Dressings

And we're not just talking about salads. These dressings are delicious drizzled over leafy greens, but they also bring so much more to the table. Marzetti Simply dressings are just as versatile as they are flavorful. You can use them as a marinade for your next grill out, a dip for the root veggies you unearthed from the garden, or as a sauce to give your next poke bowl or stir fry a kick. The gist is, when Marzetti Simply is your starting point, your meal will burst with flavor. And we have proof: