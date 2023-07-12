How To Build A Summer Salad That Tastes Unbelievable

Between the blue skies overhead, warm breezes, and earth's bounty—summertime and sad salads simply do not mix. The summer salad is nothing short of an art form; it's a blank canvas for the season's best ingredients. And going all-in on bold and exciting flavors just got a lot easier. With the new Marzetti Simply line of dressings, we now have 11 flavors to choose from, each with just 50 calories and 2 grams of sugar or less per serving. Nothing sparks joy like a satisfying salad, so here's how to build a better one: