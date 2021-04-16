Summertime is often associated with fun, outdoor barbecues—and plenty of grilled seasonal veggies. Even if you don't have a grill in your backyard, however, you can still enjoy the delicious flavors of grilled vegetables. This recipe gets that nice charred taste using a cast-iron pan, so you can make it inside or out. Not only that, but this one recipe can really serve as a guide to creating a perfect vegetarian-friendly dinner, light enough for even the warmest summer nights.

From How To Eat With One Hand, a new cookbook full of "recipes and other nourishment for new and expectant parents," this low-lift dinner starts with submerging the summer veggies in salty water. "Grilled eggplant and zucchini can be either melt-in-your-mouth miraculous or tough and gamey," write co-authors Christine Flynn and Emma Knight. "Soaking sliced eggplant and zucchini in heavily salted water (the simplest form of brine) before grilling is one way to encourage tenderness."

Pair the grilled vegetables with a light and fluffy whipped ricotta, flavored with rosemary leaves—and plenty of healthy olive oil (as they write, "always more olive oil"). The dish is finished with some crusty pieces of sourdough toast to dip into the mixture and enjoy alongside the vegetables.