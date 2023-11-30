Advertisement
Tea For Constipation: How It Works, Limitations & Teas To Start With
Feeling constipated is never fun, but it's something people of all ages deal with from time to time. When you're backed up, it can feel like nothing will make a difference—hence why many people turn to laxatives and other over-the-counter treatments. However, dealing with constipation naturally is a healthier move for many people.
While tea alone won't eliminate constipation, it can be part of a well-rounded tool kit we call on whenever things get a little sluggish. Here's what you need to know about using teas for constipation, including safety, limitations, and which types are effective.
The need-to-knows:
- There's little evidence that teas can help ease constipation: Scientific evidence supporting the use of tea for constipation is limited to mostly animal and cell studies. But anecdotally, many people find teas like senna, cascara, and pu'er helpful.
- But you shouldn't depend on tea to help you go to the bathroom: If you're experiencing chronic or recurring constipation, you shouldn't self-treat with tea. Schedule an appointment with a doctor to rule out any underlying issues.
- Water is more effective for long-term constipation relief: While some teas may help get things moving, water is ultimately the best beverage to sip to stay hydrated and prevent constipation in the first place.
What causes constipation?
Constipation has several causes, some of which are out of your control.
While occasional constipation is commonly triggered by dehydration or changes in diet, more chronic types of constipation can have underlying causes, such as bowel disorders and food allergies.
Occasional constipation1 is defined as constipation that occurs infrequently and only lasts for a few days or a few weeks. This type of constipation can usually be handled with lifestyle and dietary changes. On the other hand, chronic constipation is constipation that lasts longer than six months2.
Here are some of the most common causes of both types of constipation:
- Your diet is too low in fiber: Fiber helps keep your bowel movements regular and comfortable3 and supports overall gut health. Eating too little fiber can negatively impact your digestive health and contribute to constipation. If your diet is too low in fiber, you might experience constipation. To boost your fiber intake and help get your bowel movements back to normal, try eating more high-fiber foods, like fruits, vegetables, nuts, chia seeds, and beans.
- You have a medical condition: Constipation can be a sign of an underlying medical condition. In addition to bowel-related conditions4, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), other medical issues, such as hypothyroidism, cancer, and diabetes, can also trigger constipation. If you're following a healthy, high-fiber diet, drinking plenty of water, and getting regular exercise but still experiencing constipation, it's important to get checked out by a health care provider to get to the bottom of potential causes.
- You're not drinking enough fluids: Your digestive system depends on a steady supply of fluids in order to stay healthy and keep bowel movements regular. If you're dehydrated, it can lead to hard stools that are uncomfortable to pass. Dehydration can cause both occasional and chronic constipation, the latter of which is more common in older adults5. Your daily water needs depend on factors like activity levels and body weight, but the National Academy of Medicine recommends that adult women take in at least 91 ounces (2.7 liters) and adult men drink at least 125 ounces (3.7 liters) per day6 to meet their hydration needs.
- Your supplements or medications are messing with your gut: Constipation is a common side effect related to the use of certain medications7, such as antidepressants, antiepileptics, opioid painkillers, and antipsychotic medications. Supplements, such as calcium and iron products, can also cause constipation. For example, certain forms of iron, such as iron sulfate, are much more likely to trigger constipation8 compared to other forms of iron, like iron bisglycinate chelate.
- You have a food allergy or intolerance: Some food allergies and intolerances can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, like constipation. Allergies and intolerances to dairy, gluten, and other common food ingredients are associated with stool changes, including constipation and diarrhea. According to a 2022 review, constipation is experienced by 30% of people with lactose intolerance9, a condition that impacts approximately 65% of the world's population. If you think your constipation may be triggered by a food intolerance or allergy, make an appointment with a health care provider to undergo appropriate testing.
Though these are the most common causes of constipation, it's important to avoid self-diagnosing. If you're experiencing constipation and aren't sure what's causing it, it's best to be evaluated by a health care provider who can rule out underlying health conditions and perform appropriate testing to get to the bottom of your bowel issues.
How can tea help?
Tea is a common home remedy for many ailments, from occasional colds to sore throats. But can tea help treat constipation? Well, it depends.
First off, tea can help hydrate you, which can support gastrointestinal health and help keep poop soft and comfortable to pass. Additionally, some types of tea have laxative effects, meaning they contain substances that get things moving in your intestinal tract and stimulate bowel movements.
Though many people swear by certain teas when they're feeling backed up, research on the effects of tea on constipation is limited. However, some studies have shown that some teas, including fennel tea and multi-ingredient teas like Smooth Move tea, may offer benefits for those who struggle with constipation. Also, preclinical evidence, meaning evidence from animal and test tube studies, indicates that certain teas contain compounds that have bowel-stimulating activities.
Best teas for constipation
Though certain teas have been shown to support digestive health and ease constipation in animal and cell studies, evidence supporting the use of tea for constipation is limited. That said, the following teas may be helpful to drink the next time you're experiencing constipation. However, it's important to note that some of them should only be consumed in moderation and won't be suitable for daily sipping.
Senna
"Senna10 tea is a popular herbal tea that is specifically used to help with constipation," Amanda Sauceda, RDN, tells mindbodygreen. Senna is considered a stimulant laxative, meaning it promotes bowel movements by stimulating nerves in the gastrointestinal tract and speeding the movement of poop through the bowels.
Senna is available as an over-the-counter medication and can also be found in tea form. Though there's plenty of evidence to support the laxative effects of other forms of senna, like liquids, powders, and tablets, there's a lack of research on senna tea. However, several studies have found that multi-ingredient teas that contain senna, like Smooth Move Tea, can be effective in easing constipation.
For example, a 2006 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found that compared to a placebo treatment, drinking Smooth Move tea once per day significantly increased the number of daily bowel movements11 over a 28-day period in older adults with chronic constipation.
Additionally, a 2010 study found that adults with chronic constipation who drank tea containing senna, fennel, elderberry, and anise three times per day for five days experienced significant increases in daily bowel movements12 compared to when they took a placebo treatment. While these results are promising, it's unclear how senna-only tea impacts bowel movements.
Potential downfalls:
Senna should only be used as directed to help with occasional constipation, as long-term use of higher doses can lead to adverse side effects, like liver damage10 and laxative dependence. "It's important to note that you don't want to rely on senna for regular bowel movements," says Sauceda. If used for too long, your bowels can become dependent on the tea.
Cascara
The bark of the cascara sagrada shrub contains substances called cascarosides that have laxative effects. Like senna, cascara is considered a stimulant laxative and is available as an over-the-counter medication, but it can also be consumed as a tea.
Though cascara was FDA-approved for use as an over-the-counter drug for constipation, its approval was revoked in 2002 due to lack of evidence.
Though cascara is known to have bowel-stimulating properties and some people swear by cascara tea for constipation, it's currently unclear if this tea is effective for treating constipation.
Potential downfalls:
If you're interested in using cascara tea, it's important to only use this tea as recommended. Like senna, cascara can cause liver injury13 and symptoms like abdominal cramping when taken in higher than recommended doses over long time periods. For this reason, it's recommended that cascara use be limited to a week or less.
Pu'er
Pu'er tea is a type of fermented Chinese tea that may have anti-constipation properties. In fact, Pu'er tea has been used as an herbal remedy for constipation14 in China since ancient times.
The laxative effect15 of this tea is due to a chemical called strictinin14, a tannin that's also thought to have antiviral, antidiabetic, and anticancer properties. Results from rodent studies suggest that Pu'er tea accelerates intestinal transit time16, which may be helpful for people with constipation17.
However, due to a lack of research, it's unclear if Pu'er tea improves constipation in humans.
Fennel
Fennel is a medicinal plant that's rich in therapeutic compounds that may be helpful for those with gastrointestinal disorders, like chronic constipation.
A 2022 study published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine18 that included 50 older adults with chronic constipation found that those who drank a tea containing fennel and damask (a type of rose) twice per day for four weeks had more significant improvement19s in constipation severity, stool consistency, and their quality of life compared to those treated with a laxative called polyethylene glycol.
Fennel tea has also been shown to be effective for restoring bowel motility after gynecological surgery20, which suggests that fennel has bowel-stimulating properties.
Mao Jian
Mao Jian tea (MJT) is a type of tea that's commonly used as a digestive aid in certain areas of China.
Animal studies suggest that certain types of MGT, like Mao Jian green tea (MJGT), may help relieve constipation by stimulating the gastrointestinal tract21 and accelerating intestinal transit time. This may be due to compounds found in MJGT, like caffeine, which promotes gastrointestinal motility.
There's no evidence that MJGT can help improve constipation in humans.
Shop tea for constipation
What about ginger, peppermint, and chamomile?
How much tea do you need to drink to ease constipation?
The amount of tea you need to drink to ease constipation depends on the type of tea—one cup may do the trick in some cases, while others may require more. And it's worth noting that drinking any tea can help keep you hydrated, which can help treat and prevent constipation.
Most studies investigating the effects of tea on constipation have used single or multiple doses of tea spread out over the course of a day, so timing doesn't seem to matter as much (as long as the tea is not caffeinated). Caffeinated teas, like green and black tea, can cause side effects22 like jitteriness, anxiety, and insomnia if overconsumed.
Also, when consuming teas used specifically for their laxative properties, like senna and cascara tea, you should always follow safe dosing recommendations, as consuming too high a dose of any laxative can lead to side effects, some of which may be serious. For example, senna and cascara might lead to serious health complications, like liver injury and rectal bleeding.
Arguments against using tea for constipation
Constipation management is different for everyone and depends on the severity and frequency of your condition.
While occasional constipation that resolves on its own usually isn't a cause for concern, if you're experiencing frequent or prolonged constipation, you should make an appointment with a health care provider so that you can get the right care.
Although tea may be helpful for occasional bouts of constipation, you shouldn't rely on tea (or any other home remedy, for that matter) as your only treatment method. Drinking tea won't improve constipation caused by a low-fiber diet or underlying health issues, so it's essential to get to the bottom of what's causing your bowel blockage. Remember: Not all causes of constipation are within your control, and constipation can be a sign of a more serious health condition, like hypothyroidism and certain cancers.
If you've made dietary and lifestyle changes and your constipation isn't getting any better, it's crucial that you make an appointment with a doctor to get checked out. Depending on the cause, you may require prescription-only medication or other medical treatments to improve your symptoms.
Other ways to remedy constipation fast
If you're experiencing constipation and want immediate relief, there are a few things you can try.
- Drink more water: Water should be your number one when it comes to staying hydrated. Drinking more water can help soften stools and support comfortable bowel movements.
- Try a fiber supplement: Certain fibers, such as psyllium husk, are effective for treating constipation23. Psyllium husk bulks up your stools and makes them easier to pass.
- Try magnesium supplements: Certain forms of magnesium, like magnesium oxide and magnesium citrate, have laxative effects and can be effective for treating constipation24. Magnesium citrate powder can be mixed with water and other beverages for quick constipation relief.
- Drink a cup of coffee: Studies show25 that around 33% of people feel an urgent need to poop after drinking coffee. Certain substances found in coffee, like caffeine and polyphenols, act on the smooth muscles lining your intestines, which stimulates the urge to poop.
- Get moving: If you're feeling backed up, going for a walk or engaging in other types of activities, like biking or jogging, may help you go to the bathroom. Sauceda recommends stimulating your bowels by getting in some movement in the morning. "People are more likely to poop not long after waking up due to the gastrocolic reflex—a reflex that controls intestinal motility—so taking some steps early in the day could help," she says. Exercise stimulates colonic motility and accelerates gut transit26. Plus, exercising may help move stools into your rectum, making it easier to poop.
If these natural remedies aren't effective, over-the-counter medications, like laxatives and stool softeners, can help stimulate a bowel movement if needed. Keep in mind that although these tips may help most kinds of constipation, they're not a substitute for proper medical treatment.
The mindbodygreen POV
While some people find that sipping tea helps relieve their constipation, there's very little research to support this. The most research-backed teas for constipation are senna and cascara—but these have pretty heavy-duty laxative qualities and should be sipped sparingly.
This doesn't mean that it's bad to sip tea when you're backed up; it just may not be very helpful for immediate relief. Other ways to get things moving include eating fiber, exercising, sipping another caffeinated beverage like coffee, taking a magnesium supplement, and first and foremost, drinking a lot of water.
If your constipation doesn't go away after trying these things, or becomes a recurring issue, you'll want to see a doctor to rule out any medical conditions.
—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen Health & Sustainability Director
FAQ
What should I drink when constipated?
Any beverage that's hydrating or has bowel-stimulating properties may help improve constipation. Herbal teas, water, and coffee are examples of drinks that may help ease constipation.
Is ginger tea good for constipation?
Although ginger tea may help soothe nausea and general gastrointestinal discomfort, there's no evidence that ginger tea can improve constipation.
Does tea cause constipation?
Some evidence suggests that black tea has antidiarrheal effects, which means that it could slow gut motility, which may not be the best choice when you have diarrhea. That said, research suggests that its impact on bowel movements depends on the dose and that black tea may have both antidiarrheal and anti-constipation effects.
The takeaway
Studies show that drinking certain types of tea, including senna tea and fennel tea, may be helpful for constipation, but research is limited. While drinking a cup of tea may help get things going in the GI department, it's not a cure-all and can't take the place of medical care. If you're looking for more ways to get quick constipation relief, try these expert-approved tips.
Jillian Kubala, MS, RD is a Registered Dietitian based in Westhampton, NY. She holds a master's degree in nutrition from Stony Brook University School of Medicine as well as an undergraduate degree in nutrition science.
In addition to her private practice where she uses a unique and personalized approach to help her clients achieve optimal wellness, she works as a freelance writer and editor and has written hundreds of articles on nutrition and wellness for top digital health publishers.
Jillian and her husband have a backyard farm where they grow their own food and keep chickens. She runs a small cut flower business specializing in organically grown dahlias.
