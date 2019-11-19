12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

We've all been there: After a busy week at work, or lots of time spent traveling, or just a string of eating way too much takeout or processed food, things can get a little (or a lot) backed up.

"If you are having a bowel movement every other day or less frequently—or you experience pain and straining—then you may be suffering from constipation," says Vincent Pedre, M.D., mbg Collective member and author of Happy Gut. "For many people this is caused by dehydration and a diet low in fiber."

Excess stress can bind you up, too. "I often tell people that if you are stressed, your body and your digestive tract hears and feels that stress, and as a result it slows down...and when it slows down, you get constipated," says Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist.

So, since nobody wants to feel crampy and bloated or strain with all their might for minimal reward, we polled the experts and dug into the research for the best ways to get things moving—fast.