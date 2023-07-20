12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

Psyllium husk is a potent, natural source of fiber (7 grams per tablespoon) and has been shown to help combat both constipation1 and diarrhea2 . Specifically, it's considered a bulk-forming laxative, which means it absorbs liquid and swells to form a gel. This gives your poop more bulk and mass and helps get things moving through the digestive tract. Psyllium husk powder can be mixed with water and taken before or between meals to promote regularity—follow dosage instructions on the package.