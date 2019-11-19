12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts
We've all been there: After a busy week at work, or lots of time spent traveling, or just a string of eating way too much takeout or processed food, things can get a little (or a lot) backed up.
"If you are having a bowel movement every other day or less frequently—or you experience pain and straining—then you may be suffering from constipation," says Vincent Pedre, M.D., mbg Collective member and author of Happy Gut. "For many people this is caused by dehydration and a diet low in fiber."
Excess stress can bind you up, too. "I often tell people that if you are stressed, your body and your digestive tract hears and feels that stress, and as a result it slows down...and when it slows down, you get constipated," says Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist.
So, since nobody wants to feel crampy and bloated or strain with all their might for minimal reward, we polled the experts and dug into the research for the best ways to get things moving—fast.
How to make yourself poop fast.
1. Drink plenty of water.
If you're dehydrated, sometimes drinking a nice tall glass of water is enough to stimulate your bowels and get things moving. Adequate water intake is also essential for avoiding a future bout of constipation. How much water are we talking? "One helpful ratio is to convert your weight into kilograms, and that's about how many ounces of water you need at a baseline—not including exercise," says functional medicine doctor Wendie Trubow, M.D. So, a 150-pound person would need about 68 ounces (or 8.5 cups) of water per day, and more with exercise.
2. Take psyllium husk powder.
Psyllium husk is a potent, natural source of fiber (7 grams per tablespoon) and has been shown to help combat both constipation and diarrhea. Specifically, it's considered a bulk-forming laxative, which means it absorbs liquid and swells to form a gel. This gives your poop more bulk and mass and helps get things moving through the digestive tract. Psyllium husk powder can be mixed with water and taken before or between meals to promote regularity—follow dosage instructions on the package.
3. Drink a cup of hot coffee (decaf works, too!).
Warm beverages in general may be superior to cool beverages for stimulating your bowels, but coffee in particular seems to pack an extra punch—and not necessarily due to its caffeine content. Though researchers aren't exactly sure why, one study found that regular coffee and decaf coffee "induced a desire to defecate" among participants, while hot water alone did not.
4. Take a magnesium supplement.
Magnesium is considered an osmotic, meaning it helps pull water into the colon, which in turn helps you poop. Magnesium citrate, in particular, seems to be the most effective form of magnesium for combating constipation (compared to magnesium glycinate, which is great for sleep). "I like the powder form so that I can adjust the amount I take," says Trubow. "This can be titrated up until it's effective. You may need more depending on the time of month as some women get constipated based on fluctuations in their hormonal cycle."
5. Make flaxseed tea.
"Take 1 to 2 tablespoons of crushed flaxseeds and steep them in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes. Then strain it and drink it throughout the day," says Singh. "It's a nice, mild stool softener." That's because, after steeping the ground flaxseed in water, it becomes a gel-like substance that can lubricate and soothe your large intestine so you can have a comfortable bowel movement.
6. Take a spoonful of MCT oil.
Oils have long been used as a mild natural laxative, but MCT oil may be particularly effective, as it contains isolated fatty acids that are more quickly digested. A number of functional medicine practitioners, including Mark Hyman, M.D., recommend taking MCT oil if you're constipated. "I'd start with one-half to one teaspoon of MCT oil and work up as tolerated/needed," says Trubow.
7. Try triphala.
"Triphala capsules can act as a nice 'bowel tonic' if you take it one to two times daily before eating," says Singh. "It is an ayurvedic herb that has been used for ages to help with digestion." Literally translating as "three fruits," triphala is a traditional herbal blend of three fruits (amalaki fruit, bibhitaki fruit, and haritaki fruit) that are native to India.
8. Get in a squat position.
Using something that elevates your feet slightly while you're sitting on the toilet, like a Squatty Potty, creates proper anatomical alignment, allowing for easier and more complete evacuation. Remember, before we had toilets, we used to squat down to defecate, says Trubow.
9. Jog, cycle, or go for a hike.
All exercise, particularly cardiovascular exercise, can increase your metabolism, which increases intestinal motility (i.e., intestinal contractions that allow you to poop). It has long-term beneficial effects for your digestion, too. "Exercise also helps cultivate a diverse and strong gut microbiome," says Singh. "So we want to exercise and move regularly since this will aid in digestion and overall health." Just remember, exercise is dehydrating, so be sure to guzzle down adequate water.
10. Take a deep breath.
Try some deep breathing, a guided meditation, yoga, or anything else that helps you relax and counter life's daily stressors by activating your body's parasympathetic (aka rest and digest) nervous system. "When you are stressed, it activates the sympathetic fight-or-flight response, which lowers parasympathetic response," says Trubow. "A sympathetic response inhibits defecation. Although there are a few people who will get diarrhea when stressed, it is significantly more likely to cause constipation."
11. Give yourself a massage.
Massaging your lower abdomen can help stimulate your bowels, says Trubow. That not doing the trick? One study found that massaging your perineum—the area of skin between your vagina and anus—with your index and pointer finger can help counter constipation because it stimulates certain pressure points. Not necessarily the first natural remedy we'd choose, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
12. Up your intake of fiber-rich foods.
This is an obvious long-term strategy for promoting regularly, but it can be an effective in-the-moment strategy as well, especially if you're worried about quick-fix remedies. Ramping up your intake of nonstarchy vegetables and fruits is a good idea, and incorporating particularly high-fiber options like raspberries (which pack 8 grams per cup, or 32 percent of your recommended daily fiber intake). Almonds are also a great choice, containing both fiber and magnesium. For a potent, constipation-fighting smoothie, consider combining leafy greens, almond butter, raspberries, MCT oil, banana, and a liquid of your choice.
What about laxatives, stool softeners, or enemas?
"Sometimes we have to get you there before we can keep you there," says Singh, which is why, in some situations, he's not opposed to using stool softeners or laxatives (potent natural laxatives like senna tea can be particularly effective, but you don't want to overuse them). Then, once you get the momentum going, you can use one of the more subtle strategies above to keep yourself regular.
If all else fails and you really need to get things moving, enemas can be useful too. "I like enemas because they simultaneously empty out the colon and also encourage the colonic muscle to remember that its job is to contract," says Trubow. "There are all types of fancy enemas, but a water one is fine to start with."
Ultimately, though, "we want to know why you have these problems and try to get to the root cause and address the issue so that you don't need to take these types of things regularly," says Singh.
When it's time to see a doctor for your constipation.
If you're not able to get back to a healthy bowel movement range (remember: pooping one to three times a day is ideal), despite making some of the changes above, you should definitely see a doctor who can help you determine the cause of your constipation and appropriate course of action. Sometimes it's nothing to be concerned about; other times you might be dealing with a neurological condition that affects the digestive system; pelvic floor dyssynergia, a condition involving how the muscles and sphincters work and coordinate together; or a hormonal imbalance such as estrogen dominance that requires a bit more professional guidance. Any change in bowel habits especially when there are other concerning symptoms like weight loss, bleeding, and abdominal pain should definitely be evaluated by a gastroenterologist.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.