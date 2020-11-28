The best way to use essential oils for constipation is to dilute a few drops of your EO of choice to a carrier oil like jojoba or argan oil and use that to give yourself an abdominal massage while taking deep breaths to inhale the scent.

The International Journal of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork recommends a dilution rate of 1.5% to 3% for adults. That translates to about 10 to 20 drops per ounce of carrier oil, according to the National Holistic Association for Aromatherapy (NAHA). (For children, stick to 3 to 6 drops.)

“Massage along the entire length of the colon with clockwise and counter-clockwise circular motions for about five to ten minutes,” says Liz Simons, PT, DPT, a pelvic health rehabilitation expert and owner of Terra Wellness Physical Therapy in Long Island.

Before applying to a larger area, test the oil on a small patch of skin to make sure you do not have an allergic reaction.