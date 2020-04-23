mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

15 Foods To Help You Poop When You're Feeling Constipated

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Foods The Help You Poop

Image by mbg Creative / Various, iStock

April 23, 2020 — 12:03 PM

If you’re having fewer than three bowel movements per week, the US Department of Health and Human Services defines that as constipation. This uncomfortable pause in your pooping schedule can be caused by gastrointestinal disorders, like irritable bowel syndrome, dehydration, or a lack of physical movement (yes, quarantine constipation is real).

Whatever the reason, constipation is definitely a struggle. Thankfully, there are a number of foods that can help you poop when you start feeling backed up. 

Integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. and research specialist in oncology nutrition L.J. Amaral M.S., R.D., CSO share which foods can support digestion and keep you regular. 

1. Pineapple 

Pineapple contains a digestive enzyme called bromelain. “This can help break down proteins and aids in digestion,” Amaral tells mindbodygreen. Consider making this pineapple tepache tonic, which is rich in natural probiotics to support a healthy gut. 

Article continues below

2. Papaya 

“Similar to pineapple, papaya also contains a digestive enzyme to help break down proteins,” Amaral says. The enzyme, called papain, was proven in a 2013 study to help manage digestive disorders like IBS, constipation, and bloating. 

3. Celery 

Celery has a high water content (about 90-99% according to the USDA National Nutrient Database), and is high in insoluble fiber. Along with staying hydrated, adding fruits and veggies with a lot of water can be helpful for digestion. 

Article continues below

4. Avocado 

There are two types of fibers found in our foods, soluble and insoluble. “Soluble fibers add bulk to stool and are good for people with diarrhea,” Amaral explains, “and insoluble fiber influences the GI tract and promotes motility.” Avocado is rich in insoluble fiber, Amaral says, and contains 13.5 grams of total dietary fiber.

5. Kefir 

Since kefir is fermented, it’s generally more tolerable than other dairy products, but it’s also available in non-dairy varieties. “Packed with live bacteria, it helps to colonize the gut and promote regularity,” Amaral says. “Good bacteria aids in the fermentation of carbohydrates and other foods to promote health, especially gut health.” 

Article continues below

6. Oatmeal

“Plain, unsweetened oats have about four grams of fiber per half-cup,” Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D. says. “Plus, oats contain both soluble and insoluble types of fiber, which help to keep you regular.”

7. Flaxseed

Dietary flaxseed is most commonly consumed in three ways: whole flaxseed, ground flaxseed, and flaxseed oil. Flax contains a healthy amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and improve blood pressure. Among the many health benefits of flax, it has also been proven to reduce constipation

Article continues below

8. Chia seeds

While chia seeds might not add any flavor to your food, they do influence texture. When wet, they tend to become jelly-like in consistency, which is why they work well in chia puddings. Incorporating them can also increase the nutritional value of whatever you’re eating. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds contains more than 9 grams of fiber, which helps promote digestion. 

9. Ginger 

“Ginger can be taken as a supplement but also included in the diet,” Singh says. “It can help with motility, bloating, constipation, and overall digestion.”

Article continues below

10. Coffee 

Whether it’s caused by the acidic components, the temperature, the caffeine, or all factors combined, it’s no secret that coffee can make you poop. Singh says that both waking up and eating stimulate the GI tract, so drinking a cup of coffee first thing in the morning might help you poop. 

11. Kimchi 

Kimchi is a popular Korean dish made of fermented cabbage and other vegetables. Fermented foods introduce healthy probiotic bacteria to the gut, and one study shows kimchi, specifically, promotes anti-constipation and colorectal health promotion.

12. Prunes 

Surely this isn’t the first time you’ve heard about prunes or prune juice making you regular, but a reminder can’t hurt. Functional medicine doctor Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. always travels with organic prunes to prevent constipation. “They’re very high in fiber,” she tells mindbodygreen. “Many people need only three to four prunes to have regular bowel movements.”

13. Beans 

Beans help relieve constipation because of their high fiber content. Black beans, for example, contain about 10 grams of fiber per one cup, and fava beans contain more than 9 grams. 

14. Popcorn 

Registered dietitian Lea Basch, M.S. R.D. says popcorn is a “satisfying and filling snack because it's a whole grain and contains fiber.” Three cups of air-popped popcorn contains about 3.5 grams of fiber. Not only does it speed up your digestion, though, corn also provides “B vitamins, zinc, copper, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, manganese, and polyphenol antioxidants,” Basch says.

15. Water 

Okay, so water’s not a food, but dehydration often leads to constipation. “Without enough water, you won’t be able to expel the poop out,” Amaral explains, so drinking plenty of fluids will help manage constipation. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
Love

These Two Words Can Stop Any Argument Before It Escalates

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
These Two Words Can Stop Any Argument Before It Escalates
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foods-that-help-you-poop

Your article and new folder have been saved!