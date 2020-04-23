If you’re having fewer than three bowel movements per week, the US Department of Health and Human Services defines that as constipation. This uncomfortable pause in your pooping schedule can be caused by gastrointestinal disorders, like irritable bowel syndrome, dehydration, or a lack of physical movement (yes, quarantine constipation is real).

Whatever the reason, constipation is definitely a struggle. Thankfully, there are a number of foods that can help you poop when you start feeling backed up.

Integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. and research specialist in oncology nutrition L.J. Amaral M.S., R.D., CSO share which foods can support digestion and keep you regular.