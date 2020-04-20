mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

Nutritious Fava Beans Are In Season For Spring + How To Eat Them

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Spring salad with baby spinach, fresh snow pea pods, asparagus, fava beans and a maple mustard dressing

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 20, 2020 — 23:05 PM

A lot of people are making the most of canned foods right now, and to complement some of those non-perishables, consider adding fresh, seasonal veggies to the mix. Along with the ever-popular spring peas and asparagus, green fava beans are also in season. If you’re not sure how to use them—or frankly, what they are—let this be your guide for expert-backed info about fava beans.

What are fava beans?

Nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN says “fava beans—also known as broad beans—are originally from the Mediterranean.” They grow well in cooler weather, which is why in the US, they’re primarily grown in Massachusetts, she explains. 

Preparing fava beans is a two-step process, registered dietitian Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN tells mindbodygreen. First, you have to shuck the beans from their pod, then you have to remove the grey waxy, outer layer on each individual bean. “Although added effort is required,” Fahey says, “the delicate texture and pale green color of the beans is worth your time. 

Article continues below

What are the health benefits?

Similar to other legumes, fava beans are a good source of plant-based protein. Fahey says they offer around 10 grams of protein per cup, as well as nine grams of fiber, which supports healthy gut functioning

“Fava beans are naturally low in sodium,” Largeman-Roth tells us, which can reduce bean bloat, since high-sodium beans often lead to dehydration and bloating. 

They are also a great source of the minerals manganese, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, and potassium, Fahey adds. “There is so much nutrition packed in their unassuming pods.” 

Here's the full breakdown on fava bean nutrition, according to the USDA database:

Fave Bean Nutrition
  • Calories: 110
  • Protein: 9.98g
  • Fat: .92g
  • Carbohydrates: 22.2g
  • Fiber: 9.45g
  • Sugar: 11.6g
  • Calcium: 46.6mg
  • Iron: 1.95mg
  • Potassium: 418mg
  • Magnesium: 41.6mg

How to eat fava beans  

If you’re not a fan of peas, Fahey recommends using fava beans as a replacement. “Try incorporating them into spring salads and soups, and even as a base for hummus,” she suggests. One of her favorite ways to eat them is in this fava bean soup recipe by cookbook author Mimi Thorisson. 

To make a spread, like hummus, Largeman-Roth says to blend the beans with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. For a heartier meal, though, she recommends tossing them in pasta or grains, like barley and quinoa.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, this fava bean and sweet pea salad recipe is practically spring in a bowl. The recipe was developed by founders of the French cooking school The Cook’s Atelier, and it combines the sweetness of peas with the mild vegetal flavor of fava beans, and tops it off with the bright acidic tang of fresh lemon. The recipe serves six, so share with your family, halve the recipe, or save the leftovers to brighten up tomorrow’s lunch.

However you decide to cook up this springtime veggie, get ready for a delicious serving of nutrients.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits

Kristine Thomason
How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits
Recipes

Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project

Eliza Sullivan
Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert

Jason Wachob
We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert
Beauty

From Skin-Brightening To Hydration: 5 Aloe Vera Face Masks To Make You Glow

Jamie Schneider
From Skin-Brightening To Hydration: 5 Aloe Vera Face Masks To Make You Glow
Beauty

This Kitchen Staple May Help Ease Dandruff: Here's What The Derms Say

Alexandra Engler
This Kitchen Staple May Help Ease Dandruff: Here's What The Derms Say
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings

Jamie Schneider
5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings
Off-the-Grid

I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting

Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting
Integrative Health

6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil

Emma Loewe
6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil
Social Good

6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Kelly Gonsalves
6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19
Personal Growth

I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19
Parenting

Bolster Willpower, Praise Effort & Other Expert Tips To Raising Joyful Kids

Alyssa Shaffer
Bolster Willpower, Praise Effort & Other Expert Tips To Raising Joyful Kids
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fava-beans

Your article and new folder have been saved!