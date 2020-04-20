If you’re not a fan of peas, Fahey recommends using fava beans as a replacement. “Try incorporating them into spring salads and soups, and even as a base for hummus,” she suggests. One of her favorite ways to eat them is in this fava bean soup recipe by cookbook author Mimi Thorisson.

To make a spread, like hummus, Largeman-Roth says to blend the beans with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. For a heartier meal, though, she recommends tossing them in pasta or grains, like barley and quinoa.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, this fava bean and sweet pea salad recipe is practically spring in a bowl. The recipe was developed by founders of the French cooking school The Cook’s Atelier, and it combines the sweetness of peas with the mild vegetal flavor of fava beans, and tops it off with the bright acidic tang of fresh lemon. The recipe serves six, so share with your family, halve the recipe, or save the leftovers to brighten up tomorrow’s lunch.

However you decide to cook up this springtime veggie, get ready for a delicious serving of nutrients.