7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Canned fish, including salmon, tuna, and sardines are low in cost and rich in nutrients. Salmon in particular is “a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps offset the negative effects of the stress hormone cortisol,” Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN says.

When choosing fish, functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D. says "SMASH" or salmon, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and sardines, are lowest in mercury. While tuna doesn't fall into that category, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still places it in their "best choices" list and recommends eating two to three servings per week.

To increase your zinc intake, add canned oysters to the list. Just three ounces provides 673 percent of your daily zinc value, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

For a quick and healthy lunch using nutritious canned fish, try this avocado salmon salad.