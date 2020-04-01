Make These Oven-Baked Falafel With Your Canned Chickpeas
These oven-baked falafels make a great on-the-go snack and will add a little more substance to your salad. You can pair them with any type of flatbread you wish, from seeded to Lebanese to wholemeal–the choice is yours! I used charcoal flatbreads, not just for taste–they also look so striking against the fresh colors of the vegetables.
Keep any leftover or extra falafels in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Oven-Baked Super-Green Falafels
Makes 16
Ingredients:
- 1 x 400g (14 oz) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup (120g/4¼ oz) frozen peas, slightly thawed
- 2 tablespoons white chia seeds
- 1 cup (90g/3 oz) finely chopped broccoli
- 2 cups (70g/2½ oz) firmly packed shredded kale leaves
- 1 cup (24g/¾ oz) flat-leaf parsley leaves
- ½ cup (8g/¼ oz) mint leaves
- 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- Sea salt and cracked black pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing
- Flatbreads, to serve
- Arugula, to serve
- Sliced radishes, to serve
- Labne, to serve
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
- Place the chickpeas, onion, peas, chia seeds, broccoli, kale, parsley, mint, cumin, baking powder, salt and pepper in a food processor and process until very finely chopped.
- Press 2-tablespoon portions of the mixture into patties and place on the tray. Brush the patties generously with oil and bake for 15 minutes. Brush the patties with more oil and bake for a further 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.
- Divide flatbreads between serving plates and top with rocket, radish, labne and the falafels to serve.
Excerpted from Week Light: Super-Fast Meals to Make You Feel Good by Donna Hay. Photography by Con Poulos, recipes and styling by Donna Hay. Reprinted with permission from 4th Estate, an imprint of HarperCollins, 2020.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.