These oven-baked falafels make a great on-the-go snack and will add a little more substance to your salad. You can pair them with any type of flatbread you wish, from seeded to Lebanese to wholemeal–the choice is yours! I used charcoal flatbreads, not just for taste–they also look so striking against the fresh colors of the vegetables.

Keep any leftover or extra falafels in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.