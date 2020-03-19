Not only are these superfoods super tasty, but they’re also extremely versatile. Meaning, no matter how long you’re socially isolated, you won’t run out of ways to make chickpeas.

“Chickpeas are wonderful to add directly to your dish—like salad, pasta, or soup—for extra protein and fiber,” Cannon told us. If you’re craving a satisfying crunch, she recommends roasting them with avocado oil and plain ‘ole sea salt.

To help spruce up the flavor, though, Cording likes to add fresh seasoning. “I like to roast mine with different herbs and spices and make a deconstructed falafel bowl with cauliflower rice, greens, and hummus or baba ganoush,” she told us.

Both RDs recommend making your own hummus as a dip for raw veggies or a spread for your sandwiches. Though staying at home might tempt you to snack, remember to prioritize normal meals.

If you've yet to think about dinner, This delicious, oil-free chana masala just might hit the spot.