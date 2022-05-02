Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: What To Do & What Not To Do

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep Out
The bedroom should be a place of rest, romance, and relaxation—and nothing else. Since we tend to spend upward of eight hours a day in this sacred space, we should try to maximize its feng shui to its fullest potential.
Before getting started, I recommend a quick decluttering and energy clearing to bust through any negativity in the air.
Consider burning sage, palo santo, or cedar to cleanse the space of negative energy. This will ensure that you have a fresh foundation on which to build the bedroom's chi (life force energy).
Now, let's go over the most effective feng shui tweaks for your bedroom.
What to add to your bedroom to boost feng shui:
The right color scheme
In feng shui, certain colors are thought to promote maximum sensuality and peaceful vibes in the bedroom and promote restful sleep.
A general rule of thumb is to opt for skin tones or muted shades you'd find in nature. Here are a few:
- Off-white
- Creams
- Chocolate
- Browns
- Peach tones
One word of caution: Don't overdo it on the peach! It is thought to be very effective at attracting a partner—so effective that we need to use it with care.
If you paint your whole bedroom in peach, chances are that you will attract someone, and then someone else, and someone else... Consider instead using peach as an accent tone on pillows, throws, and small objects.
While accent walls and wallpapers can be tempting, they should be kept to a minimum and also have gentle colors and limited pattern.
Crisp white walls should also be avoided because at night they can become too activating. Stark white is a color of the metal element, which is mentally stimulating and not conducive to rest.
Summary
The right layout
Another way to quickly promote harmony and relaxation in your bedroom is to switch up the layout.
The most important piece of furniture to pay attention to is your bed, and you want to make sure it's in what's known as the "command position."
This means placing your bed so you can see the entry door when you are lying in it (here's a more in-depth primer on how to position your bed according to feng shui).
Placing your bed on the same wall as your door is thought to make you feel threatened, like someone might surprise you in your sleep.
Speaking of beds, they should always have a headboard.
In feng shui, headboards provide a feeling of support in life. If you have a box spring only, you can get a headboard separately, but make sure to attach it very well to the bed so it doesn't wobble.
When choosing a headboard, go for one that has soft edges whenever possible. Heavy cast-iron headboards or ones that have bars have that same "cutting" energy you're trying to avoid in such a relaxing space.
Instead, opt for ones that are made of fabric, as they provide a soft, inviting feel. Platform beds are great too, but make sure that the platform has no sharp angles where you could hurt your shins.
Summary
Pairs of everything
In feng shui, pairs are thought to promote loving, harmonious energy, so outfit your bedroom for two people—even if you're not currently in a relationship.
Leave a little extra room in your dresser and nightstand, and present everything in pairs. That means:
- 2 similar nightstands
- 2 pillows
- 2 seats
- 2 similar lamps
Summary
Accessories that are meaningful and nourish the five senses
You'll want to consult a bagua map to see what elements to pull into your space.
For example, if your bedroom falls in the health and family area, where the dominant element is wood, try to incorporate greens and blues in order to sustain that element.
After you consult a map, consider what other elements you could add that evoke the senses:
- Smell: I advise using essential oils in an ultrasonic diffuser or in a candle diffuser. Limit it to a few drops of oil in diluted in water, and don't leave them diffusing for more than an hour or two. They are potent! Lavender and jasmine oils are both calming for bed. If you have a cough, go with ravintsara or eucalyptus. Looking to amp up the sexual energy? Check out cinnamon or ylang-ylang.
- Touch: In the bedroom, it's best to go with soft, inviting fabrics when possible. I'd recommend velvet, satin, and Egyptian cottons for all sheets, pillows, cushions, and curtains. Your bed sheets should feel particularly soft to the skin.
- Sight: As mentioned before, Earthy tones are really what you want to be seeing in the bedroom. Fiery tones (reds, pinks, and oranges) can also be nice in moderation. Again, these accents should always be presented in pairs. In my bedroom, you'll find a pair of small pink Mandarin ducks—a traditional Chinese symbol. I love these because the story goes that the ducks were always faithful to each other. Find accents like this that speak to you.
- Sound: The soothing tones of a small white noise machine can promote deep sleep.
- Taste: While you might not want to bring food into the bedroom, make sure to keep a small jar of water next to the bed. Place some lemon in there and drink it in the morning for a quick boost.
Summary
What to avoid in the bedroom to boost feng shui:
Technology
In our busy modern lives, we spend a LOT of time hunched over a screen. So why not make your bedroom one completely tech-free sanctuary?
Remove all TVs, electronics, appliances, and phones so that they do not produce any energy around you.
Mirrors
In feng shui, it's said that mirrors in front of the bed invite a third person into the marriage. Mirrors are also thought to reflect energy around a space, which could disrupt your sleep.
If you do need to have a mirror, make sure it's facing and reflecting something that you love looking at. (This may seem like common sense, but it's something a lot of us forget about!)
Paintings above the bed
Paintings and large photographs can produce that same heavy, threatening energy of a window or beam. Instead, hang a light, flowing tapestry with an inviting pattern.
Nightstands with sharp corners
Nightstands should be sturdy but not overpowering or threatening. They should be discreet, ideally rounded, and lower and away from the sleepers' heads. You don't want anything sharp pointed at your face as you're sleeping!
Large, looming furniture
Swap out tall wardrobes and pieces of furniture that make you feel oppressed when you lie in bed.
I do not recommend keeping bookshelves in the bedroom, but if you already have some, make sure the books are well-organized and lying flat (horizontally), as vertical books can create a sense of being "cut."
Plants
This may be a controversial stance, but in feng shui there is such a thing as too many houseplants—especially in the bedroom. Their energy is thought to be too yang—too strong and growth-oriented—and thus it can mess with the relaxing vibe you're going for.
Leave houseplants, terrariums, and driftwood accents for other rooms in the home and incorporate earth shades in other ways in the bedroom, like as accent colors on pillows or rugs.
Water
Keeping water features in the bedroom is a major feng shui taboo. No fountains and no pictures or paintings of boats on the ocean, rivers, harbors.
Under-the-bed clutter
Just like you shouldn't keep anything threatening above your bed, there shouldn't be anything below it either. Clutter under the bed can create unnecessary stress and headache, even if you don't realize it at first.
A clean, clear bedroom sets the stage for uncluttered thinking, so take the time to get rid of the nonessentials in your boudoir and beyond.