Once you position your bed, there are plenty of other feng shui tweaks that can improve the energy in your bedroom: For starters, you'll want to make sure the area under your bed is as clutter-free as possible. The idea is that anything under there can block the energy flow around you as you're sleeping. If your storage space is limited, soft things like linen and pillows are fine to stow away under the bed. But you don't want anything sharp or hard, like shoes, suitcases, or books.