"There's something in feng shui called 'the commanding position,'" Cho explains. "If you're sitting up in bed with your back against the headboard, you would want to be able to see the door without being directly in line with it. Usually that means you're looking diagonally toward the door. That's generally the best position."

As far as windows go, Cho says it's best not to position your bed directly underneath them, particularly if your bedroom is on the ground floor: "Sometimes you have to and that's totally OK, but it can create a feeling of insecurity because it's less safe."

And lastly, you ideally want your headboard to be right up against the wall, with room to the right and left for bedside tables or lamps. "I know it sounds silly, but I've seen beds floating in the middle of the room, which offers no stability. You really want the headboard against the wall."

To summarize: In order to fully relax and get quality sleep, you'll want to make sure you feel totally comfortable and at ease in your bed. Makes sense, right?