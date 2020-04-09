Feng Shui For Your Bed: How To Position It & Why It Matters
Feng shui is all about paying attention to the details of your environment so you can create a space that supports personal growth and transformation. And one place that might need an energy refresh is your bedroom—particularly, your bed itself. According to feng shui, proper bed placement can help foster feelings of security, balance, and stability. We asked architect and certified feng shui consultant Anjie Cho for the lowdown on how to position your bed for maximum positive energy:
How to position your bed, according to feng shui.
"There's something in feng shui called 'the commanding position,'" Cho explains. "If you're sitting up in bed with your back against the headboard, you would want to be able to see the door without being directly in line with it. Usually that means you're looking diagonally toward the door. That's generally the best position."
As far as windows go, Cho says it's best not to position your bed directly underneath them, particularly if your bedroom is on the ground floor: "Sometimes you have to and that's totally OK, but it can create a feeling of insecurity because it's less safe."
And lastly, you ideally want your headboard to be right up against the wall, with room to the right and left for bedside tables or lamps. "I know it sounds silly, but I've seen beds floating in the middle of the room, which offers no stability. You really want the headboard against the wall."
To summarize: In order to fully relax and get quality sleep, you'll want to make sure you feel totally comfortable and at ease in your bed. Makes sense, right?
Why does it matter, anyway?
As far as why bed placement matters, it comes down to the more primitive side of the mind. When you can't see the door, you might subconsciously feel unsafe; like someone could come barging in without you knowing. And if you're directly in line with the door, you could subconsciously feel like you're in harm's way too.
Your door also has a more metaphorical importance in feng shui, according to Cho: "When you can see it, you're open to all the opportunities and energy coming toward you. When you can't, you're looking away from your future and inadvertently looking backward. It's about walking through life with your eyes open and seeing all the world has to offer."
And if you're wondering about how bed placement can affect a current (or future) partnership, Cho explains that symmetry, and having open space on both sides of the bed, supports balance within a relationship.
What if I have a small bedroom and can't set up my bed this way?
If you can't swing these tips because of the size of your room, there are other options: "If you can't position your bed in a way that puts you in optimal view of the door, you can position a mirror so you can see the reflection of the door in the mirror while in bed," Cho says.
Similarly, if having space on either side of your bed is tough in your bedroom, you can use a mirror on your bedside wall to expand the view. However, "that's not ideal," according to Cho, "and you really want to have space on both sides." Even if it's just a little, it can help keep energy flowing around you as you sleep.
Other feng shui tips to consider in your bedroom.
Once you position your bed, there are plenty of other feng shui tweaks that can improve the energy in your bedroom: For starters, you'll want to make sure the area under your bed is as clutter-free as possible. The idea is that anything under there can block the energy flow around you as you're sleeping. If your storage space is limited, soft things like linen and pillows are fine to stow away under the bed. But you don't want anything sharp or hard, like shoes, suitcases, or books.
As far as fabrics and colors, Cho recommends organic, nontoxic materials for your linens if it's within your budget. And the best bedroom colors in feng shui are soothing, healing tones like blues and greens, earthy tones, and soft yellows. Cho is also a fan of white for its freshness. If you're craving passion, red can be a nice change-up, but it may feel too energizing if you have a hard time sleeping.
Lastly, keeping symmetry in mind always helps to foster balance in the bedroom. If possible, you can create this effect with two nightstands or two lamps and symmetrical pillows. This also ties back to supporting a balanced relationship with your partner if you have one.
A recap of how to feng shui your bed.
With the help of the "commanding position" (remember: face the door, but not directly), a centered headboard, plus colors that support balance and prosperity, you can rest easy knowing that your positive energy is still flowing, even while you snooze.
