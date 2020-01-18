The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui

No colors are strictly off-limits in feng shui, but some can be problematic depending on how you use them.

Since each color is associated with a certain energy, you'll want to make sure that you're thinking carefully about what room you're placing it in. Rebecca West, a design psychology coach, interior designer, and author of Happy Starts at Home, gives the following example: "Orange might be well-used in a family room where you wish to promote social interaction and a lively, fun feeling, but it might be at odds with your goals in a quiet room meant for reflection, like a bedroom."

In other words: While a bright, fluorescent shade may not be inherently "bad" in feng shui, that doesn't mean it belongs in your sleep space.