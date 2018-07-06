6 Nontoxic, Eco-Friendly Sheets That Are Worth The $$

You spend one-third of your life in bed, so it's worth it to splurge a little on sheets you really love. And from a health standpoint, it's important to look for ones that weren't treated with pesticides or harsh chemicals.

That means avoiding sheets labeled "wrinkle-free," "easy care," or "permanent press," since they were likely treated with formaldehyde resin—a known carcinogen. Instead, look for 100 percent organic options, especially if you're going the cotton route since cotton only covers 2.4 percent of the world’s farmland, but it accounts for 24 percent of the global sales of insecticide and 11 percent of pesticides sales. But don't take claims at face value: Even if a company says its fabric is organic, the claim doesn't hold much weight unless it's backed up by a trustworthy label. Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Greenguard Gold and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) labels are the most trustworthy ones for fabric, according to a recent study by Consumer Reports.

You should also look for a company that is transparent about its supply chain, since sheets—especially when the raw products are grown abroad—can be made using a confusing, fragmented production process fraught with middlemen. This can mean lots of greenhouse gas emissions to ship your sheets from one spot to another before they make it to your bed, not to mention unanswered questions about how farm and factory workers were treated.

It's a lot to remember, so we've compiled six brands that champion responsible, sustainable production practices and continue to innovate on the healthiest sheets around.