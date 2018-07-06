mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

6 Nontoxic, Eco-Friendly Sheets That Are Worth The $$

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Photo by Andrey Pavlov

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 6, 2018

You spend one-third of your life in bed, so it's worth it to splurge a little on sheets you really love. And from a health standpoint, it's important to look for ones that weren't treated with pesticides or harsh chemicals.

That means avoiding sheets labeled "wrinkle-free," "easy care," or "permanent press," since they were likely treated with formaldehyde resin—a known carcinogen. Instead, look for 100 percent organic options, especially if you're going the cotton route since cotton only covers 2.4 percent of the world’s farmland, but it accounts for 24 percent of the global sales of insecticide and 11 percent of pesticides sales. But don't take claims at face value: Even if a company says its fabric is organic, the claim doesn't hold much weight unless it's backed up by a trustworthy label. Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Greenguard Gold and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) labels are the most trustworthy ones for fabric, according to a recent study by Consumer Reports.

You should also look for a company that is transparent about its supply chain, since sheets—especially when the raw products are grown abroad—can be made using a confusing, fragmented production process fraught with middlemen. This can mean lots of greenhouse gas emissions to ship your sheets from one spot to another before they make it to your bed, not to mention unanswered questions about how farm and factory workers were treated.

It's a lot to remember, so we've compiled six brands that champion responsible, sustainable production practices and continue to innovate on the healthiest sheets around.

1. Coyuchi

Coyuchi has been producing luxe organic cotton sheets since the '90s, and the company continues to innovate with new nods to nature. Their just-released biomimicry sheet collection features hand-printed patterns made using vegetable stamps (think: moon shapes made from a celery stem) and uses GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Coyuchi Luna Printed Organic Sheet Set ($248 for queen)

Article continues below

2. Coco-Mat

Greek company Coco-Mat has incredibly high sourcing standards for its line of natural mattresses, pillows, and linens (it also earned a top spot on mbg's nontoxic mattress list). Its sheet sets are 100 percent organic cotton, verified by GOTS, and come in a variety of styles.

Coco-Mat Lydia Flat Sheet & Pillowcases ($53 for queen)

3. Hoot

This young company is championing a new wave of sustainable sheets by combining recycled cotton scraps and eco-friendly Tencel (a type of wood pulp) in its product. Hoot is super transparent about where its material is sourced and how it's made (you can even peek into its manufacturing facility on its site), plus it's part of the 1% for the Planet initiative, so a small portion of sales goes toward environmental nonprofits.

Hoot Original Sheet Set ($180 for queen)

Article continues below

4. Loomstead

Loomstead is doing things a little differently. In addition to cotton, the company also works with linen for its sustainable accolades (it's made from flax and requires less water to grow than cotton) and turns the material into breathable, not-at-all-scratchy sheets. And this year, the LA-based direct-to-consumer brand launched a collection made of bamboo—another cotton alternative that grows quickly, doesn't require pesticides, and is eco-friendly as long as it's harvested correctly.

Loomstead Linen Sheet and Pillowcases ($149 for queen)

5. Alterra Pure

Launched earlier this year by former executives from Patagonia and Technica, Alterra Pure seeks to add some much-needed transparency to the fabric world. They've formed a collaboration with farms in Odisha, India, that practice regenerative agriculture and have impressive water recovery initiatives in place. Growing organic cotton requires a ton of water, but these farms recycle, treat, and reuse the resource. The Ojai-based company shares this "farm to fabric" philosophy through stories and farm tours on its website, and its sheets are 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Alterra Pure Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set ($150 for queen)

Article continues below

6. Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch became the first Fair Trade–certified bedsheets brand on the market when it launched in 2013, so you can feel confident that the farms and factories they source from treat workers fairly. Its farmers reportedly use pest-repelling marigolds instead of chemical pesticides on their line of GOTS-certified organic cotton sheets.

Boll & Branch Solid Hemmed Sheet Set ($240 for queen)

Looking for a bed upgrade too? We've got you covered.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nontoxic-eco-friendly-sheets

Your article and new folder have been saved!