The Feng-Shui-Approved Way To Lighten Every Room In Your House

When there are spaces and nooks that tend to be darker in a home, a mirror is a steadfast way to spread light. Not only do mirrors capture and reflect what little light is available, they also keep energy romping around the room. (Consider this a good cure for guest rooms, basements, and closets in particular.) Just remember that they double what they reflect, so you might need to do a little decluttering before hanging them in a new space. Mirrors can also help curate creative space with expansive, boundless energy.

No matter where your mirrors hang, keep them clean and proportional to the room. Now that you know all the magic they possess, let loose your creative genius and see what you can positively double up on in your life!

