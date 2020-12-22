If you live in a cold area, dry air just comes with the territory in winter. While the ideal indoor humidity range is 40-50%, this number can easily fall below 30% after the first of the season's chill.

Humidifiers can help bring levels up to their ideal range—saving you itchy skin, chapped lips and thirsty hands in the process. The trick is placing them strategically, in areas where you spend most of your time. For those who work a desk job, a machine that can sit computer-side would be a smart move.